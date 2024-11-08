Discover Kalispell Chamber’s Annual Banquet Recognizes Local Leaders, Highlights Accomplishments

Business leaders and local officials gathered on Nov. 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn to celebrate the Discover Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s 120 years in the Flathead Valley while a slew of awards were distributed at the annual “Grand Event.”

The Discover Kalispell Chamber recapped its accomplishments over the past year and laid out strategic priorities for 2025, which includes the launch of a community stewardship plan called “Kalispell Kind.”

The chamber presented the 53rd Flathead Legacy Award – the organization’s oldest and most prestigious award – to Dan Dickman, a registered nurse with the Flathead City-County Health Department. In his 25 years with the county, Dickman is described as one of the “original traveling nurses,” providing health checks and shots to students across the valley while also visiting newborns, seniors and abused children at their homes. His peers also described him as the “ultimate volunteer and leader in our community and the finest human you could ever meet.”

The Businessperson of the Year award went to Mike Smith of Glacier Bank. As a strategic, kind and inspiring leader who has built a culture of volunteerism and community engagement within his team, Smith encourages leadership and giving back. Smith empowers his team and the community to step up and contribute to a brighter future with an approachable leadership style.

The Educator of the Year award went to Jen Stein, the principal of Edgerton Elementary School for the past 11 years. As a proponent of innovation and creativity, Stein embraces diversity with artwork and programming designed to provide a welcoming atmosphere for a recent increase in non-English speaking students, which includes a student-initiated Spanish-speaking club. As a well-respected leader among her colleagues and the community, Stein challenges everyone to be fearless and she is gracious with her time.

The chamber’s two Business of the Year awards went to Three Rivers Bank for large businesses and Mountain Physical Therapy and Fitness for small to medium businesses. Three Rivers Bank – a full-service financial institution – is highly rated and prioritizes safety and protection. This year marks the bank’s 50th anniversary and has grown to have $317 million in total assets. They are also engaged with organizations throughout the valley including United Way of the Flathead, the American Red Cross and more.

Mireielle Biernes purchased Mountain Physical Therapy and Fitness in 2020 and describes the timing during the pandemic as a struggle, but she has no regrets. Community services a value of the company and she grants free gym access to veterans under supervision by the Veteran’s Center and Flathead Valley Community College students. The business also sponsors local sports teams, the Rotary Club of Kalispell and it’s involved with Leadership Flathead and the Kalispell Job Service.

The Nonprofit of the Year award went to the Whitefish Community Foundation, an organization dedicated to fostering philanthropy, building endowments and helping donors and nonprofits benefit the community. This year, the nonprofit aggregated $7 million, impacting 80 nonprofits in the Flathead Valley. The foundation makes charitable giving easy through its Donor Advised Fund Program and works with local nonprofits and donors a giving platform during the Great Fish Community Fish Community Challenge by offering a matching grant. This year, the foundation helped displaced mobile home residents, provided $120,000 in grants for affordable housing, $130,000 for a new music school and more.

Sue Corrigan won the Community Spirit of the Year award, giving her time to a variety of board including the Kalispell School Board, the Montana School Board Association and the Conrad Mansion Board. Corrigan is described as a true servant leader who “puts herself in the trenches.”

The inaugural Legacy Partner of the Year award went to Glacier Bank for demonstrating exceptional leadership, financial support and a deep commitment to advancing the chamber’s mission. Glacier Bank continues to provide talented people who serve, lead and inspire.

Mark Freidline of the Flathead Builder Association won the Ambassador of the Year award for his leadership and his service on the Kalispell Chamber Ambassadors team. As the public relations arm of the chamber, he engages members and builds strong relationships with business partnerships.