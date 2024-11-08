Pursuit Acquires Eddie’s Café & Mercantile in Glacier National Park

Travel, lodging and hospitality company Pursuit announced Nov. 8 the acquisition of Eddie’s Café & Mercantile, adding the business to its collection of accommodation services in and surrounding Glacier National Park, according to a news release.

Located in Apgar Village, the property features the exclusive Apgar Lookout Retreat and a restaurant, gift shop, supply and ice cream shop that’s been in the park for more than 60 years.

“As a company with a deep history of operating exceptional hospitality experiences in and near Glacier National Park – first as Glacier Park, Inc. and more recently as Pursuit, we are focused on providing sustainable and meaningful visitor experiences while honoring the communities in which we live, work and recreate,” said Rob Spence, Vice President of Glacier Park Collection by Pursuit. “This is a commitment that has formed the foundation of our experiences and today, we warmly welcome Eddie’s Café & Mercantile to Pursuit.”

Former owner Brian Kelly said in the release he believed in Pursuit’s commitment to “creating elevated experiences” while honoring the community.

The acquisition adds to Pursuit’s portfolio of businesses in and around Glacier Park. The company most recently purchased Glacier Raft Company in 2022, which included the Glacier Outdoor Center, located a half-mile from the west entrance to Glacier National Park, on a 50-acre parcel overlooking the park and the Middle Fork of the Flathead River. Previous owners built 13 log cabins, a main lodge, retail store, and a wedding venue.

Eddie’s Café also joins other Pursuit-owned businesses, including the historic Belton Chalet and the Glacier Park Lodge, which is located in East Glacier and was built by the Great Northern Railroad in 1912, two years after the creation of Glacier National Park.

Prior to rebranding as Pursuit, the company operated as Glacier Park, Inc., and was the primary concessioner with Glacier National Park until 2013 when it lost the contract to operate the hotels and lodges in the park to Xanterra Parks & Resorts.

Since 2014, Pursuit has continued to grow when it purchased multiple businesses in West Glacier from the Lundgren family, including the West Glacier Motel & Cabins; the West Glacier Restaurant & Bar; the West Glacier Mercantile; the West Glacier Gift Shop and other guest services. Additionally, the sale included 3.8 acres of inholding within Glacier National Park in Apgar, the Apgar Village Lodge, the Cedar Tree Gift Shop and staff housing units in Apgar and West Glacier.

“At Pursuit, we are focused on keeping our history vibrant and meaningful while re-investing in these incredible places and within our local communities,” said Gary Rodgers, Chief Operating Officer, Pursuit’s Pacific Northwest. “We are committed to the long-term investment of this well recognized property, in creating an exceptional experience for guests and staff, as well as continuing to support West Glacier and the Flathead Valley as a meaningful, multi-season visitor destination.”

