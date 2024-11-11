Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $825,000

Whitefish

Where: 122 Montana Ave.

Price: $849,000

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 840

This cozy bungalow is located in one of Whitefish’s most sought-after neighborhoods near City Beach. The home has been thoroughly remodeled with a perfect blend of rustic Montana charm and modern updates. It has an open-concept living area and brand new kitchen with high-end appliances and quartz counters. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30035205

Lakeside

Where: 280 Spurwing Lp.

Price: $825,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,368

This stunning home is ideally situated near Flathead Lake and features a spacious living room with soaring ceilings. It has an open-concept kitchen, wood burning stove and private master suite. Outside, there is a fire pit, underground sprinklers, and dedicated pad with hookups for hot tub. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30035397

Kalispell

Where: 138 Swede Tr.

Price: $839,500

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,162

This beautiful custom home in Silverbrook Estates features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. The welcoming living room has a natural gas stone fireplace. The property also has a stamped concrete patio with a hot tub and stunning landscaping. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30030334

Bigfork

Where: 106 Golden Bear Dr.

Price: $849,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,808

Nestled on Eagle Bend Golf Course, this lovely one-level home features vaulted ceilings, warm hickory wood floors and a gas fireplace. The chef’s kitchen has heated floors, granite counters and a buyer’s choice between the seller’s custom red retro appliances or a sleek stainless steel replacement option. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30033063

