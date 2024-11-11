Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $825,000

Whitefish
Where: 122 Montana Ave.
Price: $849,000
What: One-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 840
This cozy bungalow is located in one of Whitefish’s most sought-after neighborhoods near City Beach. The home has been thoroughly remodeled with a perfect blend of rustic Montana charm and modern updates. It has an open-concept living area and brand new kitchen with high-end appliances and quartz counters. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30035205
Lakeside
Where: 280 Spurwing Lp.
Price: $825,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,368
This stunning home is ideally situated near Flathead Lake and features a spacious living room with soaring ceilings. It has an open-concept kitchen, wood burning stove and private master suite. Outside, there is a fire pit, underground sprinklers, and dedicated pad with hookups for hot tub. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30035397
Kalispell
Where: 138 Swede Tr.
Price: $839,500
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,162
This beautiful custom home in Silverbrook Estates features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. The welcoming living room has a natural gas stone fireplace. The property also has a stamped concrete patio with a hot tub and stunning landscaping. Beckman’s Real Estate
MLS Number: 30030334
Bigfork
Where: 106 Golden Bear Dr.
Price: $849,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,808
Nestled on Eagle Bend Golf Course, this lovely one-level home features vaulted ceilings, warm hickory wood floors and a gas fireplace. The chef’s kitchen has heated floors, granite counters and a buyer’s choice between the seller’s custom red retro appliances or a sleek stainless steel replacement option. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
MLS Number: 30033063
