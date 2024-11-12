Montana Legislature Elects Leadership for Upcoming Session 

Montana’s Republican and Democratic caucuses today elected party leaders for the upcoming legislative session, which will begin in Helena on Jan. 6, 2025.

Kalispell Republican Matt Regier, who currently serves as speaker of the state House, will serve as the next president of the Senate.

“It’s an honor to serve as the next President of the Senate,” Regier said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. “I look forward to working with senators on passing a conservative balanced budget, giving Montanans tax relief, and preserving the Montana way of life for future generations.”

Republicans will hold 59 of 100 state House seats and 32 of 50 state Senate seats during the 2025 session, leaving them with a smaller, but still powerful, majority when compared to 2023.

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, will serve as Senate president pro tempore, similar to “vice president” of the Senate. Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, will serve as Senate majority leader.

Sens. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings; Daniel Zolnikov, R-Roundup; and Barry Usher, R-Billings; as well as Sen-elect Sue Vinton, R-Lockwood will serve as majority whips. Whips are typically responsible for rounding up lawmakers to cast votes critical to the party’s agenda.

In the House, Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, will be House speaker. Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, will be House speaker pro tempore. Former Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, will be House majority leader.

Reps. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell; Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls; Jed Hinkle, R-Belgrade; and Marta Bertoglio, R-Montana City will serve as majority whips.

For the Democrats, Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, will once again serve as Senate minority leader.

Sens. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula; Laura Smith, D-Helena; and Susan Webber, D-Browning will be Senate minority whips.

In the House, Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, will be minority leader.

“I am honored that my colleagues have chosen me as House Minority Leader,” Sullivan said in a press release. “Montana’s House Democrats will bring a package of legislation to protect freedom, promote fairness, and advance affordability for Montanans, and I am looking forward to leading our Caucus as we work to get Montana back on track.”

Reps. SJ Howell, D-Missoula; Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning; Melissa Romano, D-Helena; and Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula will be minority whips.

