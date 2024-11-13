Dark Clouds Ahead

To those amongst us who won or lost their political races, yet had the courage to enter into the fray and onto the stage of service, we appreciate you. No one but candidates, especially those running in swing districts, knows the hard work of campaigning, the effect on family.

Back in some of my first days at the state capitol an old-timer said to me, “Remember who you work for.” That’s the same sage advice that today’s newly elected officials should heed, not that many politicians listen to much anyone but lobbyist from here to the next campaign. America already spoke last week.

The millionaires, billionaires, and tech giants now run our government in Washington, D.C. and Montana. New and old working-class Montanans gave dirt-farmer, and all-around good guy, Sen. Jon Tester the boot after he reliably delivered federally funded infrastructure jobs, veterans services, and healthcare to locals living in the most rural of states.

Today’s electorate prefers wealthy politicians, the richer the better. In the crevasses of my mind, I hear a young 9-year-old Oliver Twist pleading “Please, sir, I want some more,” as he holds an empty bowl. Rent might be expensive as hell in the Flathead but the stock market is doing phenomenally well in New York.

Big-donor money flooded the airwaves across America and Montana, filling mailboxes with nonsense, leaving a wake of disillusionment in its path. Disregarded voters from construction sites, retirement homes, and colleges responded by electing millionaires and billionaire to lead us onward.

Enough locksmiths, carpenters, and housewives spoiled for a change, wanted one-party rule, and put Republicans firmly in charge to address the everyday issues facing kids, workers and retirees for the foreseeable future.

A nagging memory reminds myself that this time, like before, those same politicians are likely to sow chaos across American politics as the new, uber-wealthy ruling class in D.C. gets to work dismantling some of the reliable safety-net programs that for generations have helped working people and seniors living in rural Montana. It won’t be pretty, but it’s how America voted. No one said we wanted more chaos, young Oliver simply asked for a little more gruel.

Montana, with a record turnout, sent coastal elites a clear message that we don’t want no dirt farmer – whose family worked the same land in the Treasure State for 100 years, telling us what to do. No siree, new Montana prefers powerful millionaires running things. The majority spoke and winner-take-all politics is headed home, yet again.

We’ve seen the show before and it was tumultuous. These become times that try soles and show character. Locals want nothing more than a fair chance in life. To do right by family and community. Unfortunately, the toll road is rigged and too damn expensive.

Americans don’t want Mad Max leadership or Hunger Games politics. People are hurting economically, spiritually. Lost in work. Need more money. Outsourced, laid off, underpaid and underappreciated. Don’t need no educated people talking down to us. Hear us D.C., heed our call.

I recall how mad many locals were when Montana said no more drinking and driving or enacted speed limits and then had the nerve to tell us we had to wear seat belts in trucks so families stopped losing dads on the way home from a long day’s work.

Give the victors the right to lead. Maybe they’ll just govern reasonably. Fat chance, I know. Everyone recalls the chaos of the last go and the political fights just to keep healthcare. And young people in the street, some shooting at each other. America, just skip that nonsense this time.

America and Montana disliked moderation and bipartisanship so much that we put the same men back in charge who’ve been systematically dismantling women’s rights and healthcare for years. At least we told the costal elites off. Who needs healthcare anyway? Ugh.

Governing is likely to be as dark as the campaigns promised. There’re already plans afoot to slash taxes on the biggest corporations on the planet and provide windfalls to the big donor class of American citizens. I hope the rest of us get a few table scraps from the pending gazillion dollar deal and not just foot the bill for generations.

Newcomers are in charge and don’t much care about traditions or how things got done in the past. Money runs our government. The merchant, who back in my teenager days said that “Money talks and sh*t goes to the dump” knew the game well. Seems every generation has to learn the same lessons.

Everyone knows that Jon Tester made things better in Montana. He did one hell of a good job for locals. After working the land for 30 plus years in Whitefish, I’ll give one big hat tip to the dry land farmer from Big Sandy. You helped people. Montana thanks you. You done good, friend.