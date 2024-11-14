New Facility Brings Family Apartment and Workshop to A Ray of Hope

After a year of construction, crews with A Ray of Hope recently completed a new workshop and second-story family apartment next to the men’s shelter on Fifth Avenue West, bringing additional emergency housing and educational opportunities to Kalispell.

Funded with grants from the Gianforte Family Foundation, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund and other donors, the nearly 2,000-square-foot facility can house one family while providing a shop space for tenants to learn repair skills.

Crews with LHC Construction Services and a team of volunteers completed the facility last month, with volunteers completing close to 70% of the work, including framing. LHC Construction and other contractors and suppliers donated material and offered discounted rates.

In recent years, volunteers have been helping guests who can’t afford to take their vehicles to a mechanic with basic auto repair in the shelter’s parking lot. The growing need prompted A Ray of Hope Director Wayne Appl to build a shop to meet the demand.

“We found that a lot of people are one event away from not being able to pay rent, so we try to help people get their cars running and make it to work,” Appl said.

Other community volunteers also help guests with basic electrical, plumbing and carpentry skills to help prevent unnecessary bills for those already struggling financially. With the new facility, Appl plans to host workshops and educational opportunities for guests.

“We find that a lot of these men and women grow up in single-parent families and they don’t know how to check the oil in their car or change a tire – so we can help them learn things,” Appl said.

The addition brings more housing and resources to the 13-bed men’s shelter called “Bob’s House” and the 15-bed women’s shelter called “Peggy’s House.” A thrift store and food pantry are also available on the premises.

The faith-based nonprofit is made up of volunteers with the goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing shelter, education, job training, clothing and food to help those recovering from addiction.

This holiday season, A Ray of Hope will run their annual “Adopt a Family” program, which included 63 families last year along with the “Tires for a Change” program, where individuals and businessowners can donate tires to those in need.

A Ray of Hope will host an official opening on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 46 5th Avenue West with hot dogs and hamburgers.

[email protected]