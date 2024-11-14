Time for Honesty

I’m sure all of us Montanans are relieved that this past election cycle is over for a while. I won’t miss the full post office box crammed with political ads, or the constant barrage on the TV. The one topic that I would like to hear about would be that Mr. Tim Sheehy comes forward to clarify his previous actions.

1. Did he get shot in Glacier or not? All he would have to do is release the medical records.

2. Did he or did he not parachute into Glacier Park?

3. Did he ever apologize to the Native people he insulted?

4. Is he really going to audition for Yellowstone?

He won his seat in the Senate by defeating a senator who has tirelessly supported our veterans and Montanans. I hope it works out.

Lewis Moore

Rollins