Finnish Music to Take Center Stage with Glacier Symphony’s ‘Finlandia!’ Concert

The works of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius will form the centerpiece of a pair of weekend concerts from the Glacier Symphony, called “Finlandia!” The concerts are intended to “bring the power, grace, and emotion of Nordic music to life,” according to a press release from the symphony.

Joining the symphony will be violinist Rachel Barton Pine in a soloist role. Pine is an award-winning violinist who has performed internationally across her multi-decade career. For the Glacier Symphony concerts, Barton Pine will take on Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D.

Barton Pine has recorded dozens of albums, including her 2024 release “Corelli: 12 Violin Sonotas, Op. 5,” which features Italian composer Arcangelo Corelli’s 18th century piece “Twelve Violin Sonatas.”

“Finlandia!” will also include a performance of Sibelius’ piece “Finlandia.” Finland’s Promotion Board describes the composition as “ a symbol of Finnish nationalism,” and Sibelius’ most widely known piece. An accompanying hymn was written by the poet V.A. Koskenniemi amid “The Winter War” between the Soviet Union and Finland in 1939.

In a press release, the symphony describes the program as “an emotional journey through Sibelius’ deeply evocative soundscapes, exploring the grandeur of Nordic landscapes, national spirit and timeless beauty.”

This weekend’s concerts are part of the Glacier Symphony’s 42nd season, called “World Connections,” which is aimed at celebrating global music traditions.

“Finlandia!” will be performed Saturday, Nov. 16 at FVCC’s Wachholz College Center at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. For more information go to glaciersymphony.org.

