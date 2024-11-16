Montana Department of Transportation to Debut Bigfork Bridge Plan at Community Open House  

Community members are invited to learn more about the reconstruction of Bigfork’s Bridge Street Bridge at an open house event hosted by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) on Nov. 21.

The Bridge Street Bridge is a one-lane steel-truss bridge that connects downtown Bigfork with Montana Highway 35. Officials in January closed the bridge to pedestrians and vehicles after an inspection determined it was no longer able to reliably carry traffic. The bridge has been slated for an upgrade since 2017, when MDT identified it as a structure in need of repair or replacement.

Per MDT, work will begin this winter to replace the Bridge Street Bridge with a new, single-lane steel-truss bridge. The new bridge will maintain a similar aesthetic to the old bridge, after community members voiced to MDT that the bridge’s iconic design is critical to the character of the small town. Construction on the bridge was pushed up from its initial 2026 start date. Following the bridge’s abrupt closure last winter, local residents and business owners raised concerns that blocking off the major artery through downtown would present safety and traffic flow challenges.

In addition to maintaining a historic character, the new bridge will be able to accommodate fire trucks and ambulances, as well as include a sidewalk that meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, which the current bridge does not. Updates to the bridge will allow Flathead County to better perform regular maintenance and snow removal.

A three-dimensional rendering of the new bridge will be debuted at the Nov. 21 event, Sloane Stinson of Big Sky Public Relations said. Representatives from the project team will be available to answer any questions. There will also be representatives in attendance to answer questions about the replacement of Sportsman’s Bridge on Montana Highway 82.

In addition to sharing details about the bridge reconstruction, MDT is inviting the community to celebrate the history of the Bridge Street Bridge with a photo display and slideshow presented by the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center, bridge-themed giveaways and activities for children. Attendees are also encouraged to support the Bigfork Food Bank by bringing non-perishable food items for donation.

Stinson said the event will celebrate “the bridge’s longstanding service to the community” while giving residents an opportunity to give back to those in need.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone with the Bigfork community and share details regarding the upcoming bridge replacement,” Bob Vosen, MDT Missoula District administrator, said in a statement. “The progress of this project following the bridge’s closure has resulted from a true team effort thanks to the dedication of MDT and Flathead County employees, along with the collaboration of several agencies and utility companies.”

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bigfork High School on Thursday, Nov. 21. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees are encouraged to drop by at their convenience.

To receive text updates on the bridge reconstruction, text BIGFORKBRIDGE to 41411. To subscribe for email updates, email [email protected]. More information can be found on MDT’s website.

[email protected]