I am writing this on Veterans Day and thought it very fitting because this is the day we honor our great veterans. Through blood, sweat and tears, they have kept our country free. As a veteran myself, I can relate to the hard days of training we endured with that one purpose driving us on. That purpose was to defend this Great Nation we call home.

The elections are over, that is behind us. Now is the time to get onboard and support our elected officials as one unified group of Americans. To do that I propose we display a Purple 47 on our cars and in our yards.

Why a Purple 47? Take the Blue of the Democrats and the Red of Republicans, mix them together, unite them and you get PURPLE! The 47 is for the 47 Presidency, the next administration.

Now is the time to cast our differences and emotions aside, be as one Nation and show you are for the United States. Let’s make this next four years a time of reconciling our differences, working together to build a strong and prosperous Nation and once again we can be that shining city on a hill.

Display your Purple 47 to show you are for a United States of America.

Chris Zarcone

Kalispell