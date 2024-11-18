Dustin Temple to Retire as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Chief

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Friday the pending retirement of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Dustin Temple at the end of the year.

In a press release, Gianforte thanked Temple for his 20 years of service at the agency. Temple was appointed by Gianforte to lead FWP in June 2023 following the retirement of the governor’s first FWP director, Henry “Hank” Worsech. Temple previously served as the agency’s deputy director and chief of administration.

Temple said in the release that he was “incredibly proud” of the work he did with FWP.

“I promised to deliver on FWP’s vision for Montanans, serving them well and protecting our Montana way of life for generations to come. In retirement, I look forward to continuing to watch FWP succeed under Governor Gianforte’s strong, clear-eyed leadership,” Temple said.

Gianforte praised what he called Temple’s commitment to FWP’s “core mission and improving customer service.”

“We’ve worked together to put the best available science ahead of ideologically-driven agendas, to vastly increase public access to our public lands, and make tremendous strides toward delisting the grizzly bear. I wish him great success in his well-earned retirement.”

Marina Yoshioka, FWP’s chief operating officer, will serve as the agency’s acting director.

FWP has experienced considerable turnover in recent years. High-level departures at the agency include Fisheries Chief Eileen Ryce, Enforcement Chief Dave Loewen and Chief of Operations Mike Volesky.

Issues that Temple has grappled with during his tenure at FWP include grizzly bear and wolf management, elk and mule deer tag allocation, declining trout populations in southwestern Montana rivers and increasing use of Montana state parks.

In an emailed statement, Montana Outfitters and Guides Association Executive Director Will Israel praised the strides FWP had made under Temple’s leadership in “aligning its mission with the needs of both the wildlife and the citizens who enjoy Montana’s great outdoors.”

“The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association extends its heartfelt appreciation to Dustin Temple for his decades of dedicated service to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks,” Israel said. “His retirement marks the end of an era of strong leadership and significant contributions to the management of our state’s natural resources.”

Montana Wildlife Federation Executive Director Frank Szollosi said he appreciated Temple’s willingness to take his calls and wished Temple the best in his next chapter.

“We encourage Governor Greg Gianforte to nominate the next leader of Fish, Wildlife and Parks who will empower and listen to biologists, hunters and anglers, landowners and the general public through meaningful public comment opportunities and science-driven decision-making processes,” Szollosi said.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.