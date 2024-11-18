Under The Big Sky 2025 Lineup Announced

Under The Big Sky is returning to the Whitefish area this summer, with a lineup headlined by Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays.

The multi-day music festival is planned for July 18, July 19 and July 20. The lineup was announced Monday in social media posts. Tickets will be available for presale buyers this Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon, and general ticket sales will open up Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.

The full lineup includes Wynonna Judd, Shane Smith & the Saints, Oliver Anthony, Dylan Gossett, Wyatt Flores, Luke Grimes, Hailey Whitters, Whitney Morgan and the 78s, Houndmouth, Corb Lund, Noeline Hofmann, Brent Cobb, The Brothers Comatose, Maggie Antone, Kelsey Waldon, Jonah Kagen, Kade Hoffman, Zandi Holup, Town Mountain, Hogslop String Band, Crow Boys, Bones Owens and Angel White, The Bridger Creek Boys, Connor Peyton Give It To ‘Em, Florabelle!, Halladay Quist, Hannah King, The Helnore Highwater Band, North Fork Crossing, Radio Ranch, Sterling Drake, Tobacco River Ramblers and Tomara.

This will be the festival’s sixth year. Last summer’s festival was headlined by Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and the Turnpike Troubadours. For more information go to https://www.underthebigskyfest.com/.

