fbpx
Skip to content
Letter

Zinke’s Overreach

Zinke has zero transportation or parking management knowledge or expertise

By Pat Malone

Once again, Whitefish resident Ryan Zinke is exercising undue influence over the operation of Glacier National Park. First, it was getting his friends exemptions from boat checks on Lake McDonald. Then, this year, it was modifying the ticketing system to drop Apgar and the east side. And now he’s protesting a new timed entry system. Zinke’s rationale – make sure the park is clogged with idling cars spewing pollution.

Zinke has zero transportation or parking management knowledge or expertise, but he does owe big favors to local donors. So rather than work with the National Park Service he uses his bought and paid for congressional power to beat up on them. The special forces folks I know act strategically with honor and courage not like street thugs. Let professionals do their job and maybe find a real problem to deal with – like ending poverty, hunger, or homelessness.

Pat Malone
Columbia Falls

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work