Zinke’s Overreach

Once again, Whitefish resident Ryan Zinke is exercising undue influence over the operation of Glacier National Park. First, it was getting his friends exemptions from boat checks on Lake McDonald. Then, this year, it was modifying the ticketing system to drop Apgar and the east side. And now he’s protesting a new timed entry system. Zinke’s rationale – make sure the park is clogged with idling cars spewing pollution.

Zinke has zero transportation or parking management knowledge or expertise, but he does owe big favors to local donors. So rather than work with the National Park Service he uses his bought and paid for congressional power to beat up on them. The special forces folks I know act strategically with honor and courage not like street thugs. Let professionals do their job and maybe find a real problem to deal with – like ending poverty, hunger, or homelessness.

Pat Malone

Columbia Falls