Kalispell Education Foundation Doles Out Grants for Innovative Learning Programs 

The Kalispell Education Foundation (KEF) this fall awarded 14 Kalispell teachers grants to support innovative learning opportunities in their classrooms.

“We are thrilled to support these teacher-driven initiatives that so significantly benefit the children in our community. None of this is possible without the many businesses and community members who are committed to supporting excellence in learning and teaching in Kalispell, to whom we are deeply grateful,” Dorothy Drury, KEF’s executive director, said.

KEF is an independent nonprofit organization that raises funds for the Kalispell Public Schools and supports the district’s educators through awards and grant programs. Since 2009, it has awarded $182,119 to Kalispell’s teachers.

Each fall, through the Great Opportunity Grant Program, teachers can request up to $2,500 to support a unique project that enriches students’ academic experiences through science, literature, music and other creative activities. This year, grant funding will support purchasing audio books, classroom mailboxes, an outdoor adventure book library and ukeleles, among other engaging classroom tools.

Community partners Glacier Bank, Whitefish Credit Union, Glacier Grins Pediatric Dentistry, KGEZ Radio and the Don K Family Foundation helped support the grant program this fall. KEF’s grants were also made possible by donations from Kalispell families and Great Fish Community Foundation donors.

KEF is continuing to accept teacher funding requests on a rolling basis through January for micro-grant projects (up to $300), and the organization hopes to engage the Flathead Valley community to continue to fulfill these needs.

Below is the full list of grantees.

Anatomy in Clay: A Hands-on Approach to Learning

Glacier High School science teacher Holly Church was awarded $2,500 to purchase MANIKEN models, or three-dimensional skeletons that help anatomy and physiology students learn the structure of the human body through in a hands-on manner. In her application, Church said the MANIKEN models will “make the lessons more dynamic, interactive, and memorable and as a result, there will be higher levels of engagement and achievement in the class.” The Whitefish Credit Union supported this project.

Black and Orange CrossFit Rower Fund: Flathead High School

Flathead High School will receive $2,500 to purchase new Concept 2 RowErg machines for its CrossFit class, taught by Tasia Gates. In the CrossFit class, Gates hopes to teach fitness as a lifestyle, exposing students to new ways to engage in exercise and build lifelong habits. KEF’s grant will bolster the $3,130 already raised by Gates to purchase six Concept 2 RowErg machines. Glacier Grins supported this project.

Empowering Educators: Funding IB Extended Essay Training for Enhanced Student Success

A $550 grant requested by Flathead High School International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator Kelli Higgins will allow the high school’s IB extended essay coordinator to attend an advanced training, supporting students as they complete the IB extended essay, an essay on a student-chosen topic produced with the support of an advisor. IB, the advanced degree program, updates its curriculum and requirements approximately every five years. In her application, Higgins wrote that sending FHS’s extended essay coordinator to training will help him offer expanded student instruction, feedback and support.

Making a Multisensory Approach for Students with Dyslexia Available to All

Speech language pathologist Patrick McElwain will receive $2,190 to fill out the district’s collection of the Barton Reading Program, a structured, multisensory reading intervention for students with dyslexia and other phonologically-based reading disabilities. Per McElwain’s application, the district is home to numerous students in need of additional reading support, and teachers often lack the resources to meet their needs. With the Barton Reading Program full collection, an essential resource will be available to teachers that will give them comprehensive instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics and fluency. Glacier Bank supported this project.

More Play Aways Please

Russell Elementary School Librarian Micaul Bosch will receive $2,500 to purchase Playaways, or portable audiobook players for upper elementary school students. According to Bosch’s application, audiobooks are essential for “fostering a love of reading and enhancing academic achievement” in our technological age. Audiobooks promote vocabulary development, fluency and comprehension, she wrote, and bridge the gap for English language learners and students with disabilities. She will purchase a number of Playaway audiobooks, including the Harry Potter series and Gary Paulsen’s “Gone to the Woods.”

A hallway and classroom in Cornelius Hedges Elementary School in Kalispell on Nov. 15, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Outdoor and Adventure Books for Rankin Library

Rankin Elementary School teacher Shelly Kennedy will use a $1,330 grant to develop a collection of outdoor adventure books aimed at inspiring young readers to explore nature and engage in outdoor activities. Library items will include James Patterson’s “Dog Diaries” series, Kevin Lovegreen’s “Hunting Adventures” series and selections from Mary Pope Osborne’s “Magic Tree House” series. Kennedy said she will “encourage students to browse, discover, and immerse themselves in the adventures within each book” and that the collection “will not only promote literacy but also foster a sense of curiosity and excitement about the great outdoors.”

Rankin Audio Engineering Equipment

Megan Jones, Rankin Elementary School teacher, will receive $2,392 to create an audio engineering studio. With recording and audio equipment, Jones hopes students will be able to create a student-led podcast and record audiobooks. This project, per Jones’s application, will allow students to “be exposed to digital content creating” and “be successful as they navigate the ever changing digital climate.” KGEZ Radio supported this project.

Sound Connections: Enhancing Library Accessibility with MP3 Players

Flathead High School Students will have access to MP3 players for audiobooks, podcasts and audio exams through a $1,600 grant awarded to teacher Josh Mouat. By purchasing 40 additional MP3 players, students will be able to engage with educational podcasts and audiobooks, as well as partake in audio-based testing for foreign language classes. For a school of approximately 1,500 students, Flathead High School currently only has four MP3 players. The increased fleet of audio devices will be particularly important for the district’s growing English language learner population and students who struggle with reading. Glacier Grins Pediatric Dentistry supported this project.

Flathead High School students navigate the halls between periods on Oct. 3, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Stay Active, Stay Focused

For many students, traditional classroom seating can restrict movement and engagement, hindering learning outcomes. Edgerton Elementary School teacher Amber Carpenter has been awarded $1,852 to implement flexible seating in her classroom, like wobble stools and small tables, to increase student comfort and engagement. Per Carpenter’s grant application, research indicates that when students feel comfortable and can move freely, they are more likely to participate in class. Introducing wobble stools and small tables will allow for collaboration, diverse learning styles and independence for students. Whitefish Credit Union supported this project.

Strumming Success: Integrating Ukuleles into Elementary Music Education

Rankin Elementary School music teacher Lief Erickson received $2,500 to purchase 35 ukeleles for his music classes. Per Erickson’s grant application, learning the ukelele will help students develop critical social and emotional skills, cognitive benefits and a desire to engage with their community. A small, approachable instrument, Erickson said the ukelele is likely to capture students’ interest and encourage their regular participation in music class. He aims to “cultivate an environment where students can explore their musical potential and express themselves freely.”

To Infinity and Beyond

Kalispell Middle School students will be able to apply their knowledge of scientific principles through an interactive water bottle rocket design project. Each spring, Kalispell’s eighth grade students take on the rocket project, which teaches them critical STEM skills and helps them understand the scientific process. With a $2,488 grant requested by Kalispell Middle School teacher Maree Mitchell, the middle school will be able to purchase supplies needed to build launch pads, run the launches, carry rockets back and forth, and measure distances. Mitchell in her application said this project is about “‘doing’ instead of sitting and listening.” Glacier Bank supported this project.

Words With Friends

Kalispell Middle School teachers Mikayla Kazmier, Melissa Steele, Ashlie Fleming, Christa Hanford and Kristine Storer were awarded $2,200 to create book clubs at the middle school, which they believe will foster a deeper understanding of literature while catering to students’ unique interests and reading levels. In the application, Kazimer said that, currently, no sixth grade reading classes at the middle school are stocked with a full classroom set of books. By purchasing classroom sets, the middle school will be able to implement book clubs, where students can practice their reading skills in a collaborative and engaging environment. The book clubs will include mystery, non-fiction, fantasy, science fiction and historical fiction titles, among others. The Don K Family Foundation supported this project.

Classroom Mailboxes

With a $201 grant, Peterson Elementary School teacher Stephanie Buzzell will create classroom mailboxes to organize paper materials for each student. With the mailboxes, all of the students’ school work and paper communication to parents will be organized. This basic classroom need will serve 31 students at Peterson.

Travel Take Home Bags

With educational “Take-Home Bags,” parents of Peterson Elementary School kindergarten students will be able to engage with their children’s education outside of the classroom. The bags will include practice tools such as dice and flashcards, books and objects for learning like bean bags, Play-Doh and counting games. Requested by teacher Courtney Westphal, this $301 dollar grant will allow 20 kindergarten families to introduce meaningful learning experiences into the home.

