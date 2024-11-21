Mirror, Mirror on the Fall

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins
Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell
Models: Lindsey Warner, Fargo, North Dakota
Location: Flathead Lake
Details
Vintage Chandelier
$175
Home Resource
Missoula
Vintage Red Velvet Couch
$900
Camp Martini
Lakeside
Vintage Mirror
$125
Southside Consignment
Kalispell
Cowboy Boots
$20
Reloved Thrift Store
Bigfork
What she’s wearing
Vintage Silk Top Hat
$90
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Leather Gloves
$15
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Vintage Brass Necklace
$75
Southside Consignment
Kalispell
Black Blouse
$3.50
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Black Skirt
$6.99
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Tooled Leather Belt
$7
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Elk Antler Buckle
$425
Maker – CMartini
Rollins
Red Military Jacket
$75
Re-Finery
Kalispell
Dyed Wedding Veil
$25
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Gold Nugget Ring
$10,000
Sapphire Gallery
Philipsburg
Sandcasted Sterling Silver Rings
$175/ea
Maker – CMartini
Rollins
White Gold Diamond Sapphire Ring
$6,000
Sapphire Gallery
Philipsburg