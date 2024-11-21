fbpx
Lifestyle

Mirror, Mirror on the Fall

Embrace the shoulder season with these unique styles for your fall wardrobe

By Chelsea Martini

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins

Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell

Models: Lindsey Warner, Fargo, North Dakota

Location: Flathead Lake

Details

Vintage Chandelier

$175

Home Resource

Missoula

Vintage Red Velvet Couch

$900

Camp Martini

Lakeside

Vintage Mirror

$125

Southside Consignment

Kalispell

Cowboy Boots

$20

Reloved Thrift Store

Bigfork

Style shoot in Dayton on Aug. 21, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

What she’s wearing

Vintage Silk Top Hat

$90

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell 

Leather Gloves

$15

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Vintage Brass Necklace

$75

Southside Consignment

Kalispell

Black Blouse

$3.50

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Black Skirt

$6.99

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Tooled Leather Belt

$7

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Elk Antler Buckle

$425

Maker – CMartini

Rollins

Red Military Jacket

$75

Re-Finery

Kalispell

Dyed Wedding Veil

$25

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Gold Nugget Ring

$10,000

Sapphire Gallery

Philipsburg

Sandcasted Sterling Silver Rings

$175/ea

Maker – CMartini

Rollins

White Gold Diamond Sapphire Ring

$6,000

Sapphire Gallery

Philipsburg

