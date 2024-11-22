Woman Arrested for Assaulting Minor, Shooting at Relatives in Coram

A 41-year-old woman accused of assaulting a minor and shooting at family members in Coram where she barricaded herself in a residence on Thursday evening has been arrested on a pending felony charge of negligent deliberate homicide, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) news release.

Anne Marie Hislop was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Nov. 22.

Deputies on Nov. 21 at 5:05 p.m. arrived to a residence on Platte Road in Coram after the reporting party told law enforcement that Hislop physically assaulted a minor. She also allegedly shot a firearm at family members as they attempted to flee the residence, according to authorities.

A standoff ensued shortly after authorities arrived and shots were heard from the residence when authorities attempted contact with Hislop, who refused to exit and barricaded herself inside.

The Flathead County Regional SWAT Team responded and deployed non-lethal pepper munitions into the residence, which forced Hislop outside. However, the suspect continued to ignore commands and was eventually detained by a K9 at 8 p.m. She was treated for minor injuries.

