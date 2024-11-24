Where to Eat on Thanksgiving in Northwest Montana 

As Thanksgiving nears, the Flathead Valley’s restaurants and community organizations are gearing up to host a number of holiday events, including free community dinners and seated restaurant meals. Here’s a full list of no-cost dinners, restaurant offerings and places to order special Thanksgiving treats for your table in and around the Flathead Valley.

Free Community Meals

Christ Lutheran Church

5150 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish

Whitefish’s Christ Lutheran Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call 406-862-2615 for more information.

Tobacco Valley Community Center

310 First Ave. E., Eureka

Join the Tobacco Valley Community Center’s free meal starting at noon on Thanksgiving Day. Donations will be accepted. Learn more here.

Sykes Diner

202 Second Ave. W., Kalispell

Sykes Diner’s annual free Thanksgiving meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Patrons can dine in or carry out food. They can also place an order for delivery by Monday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. Call 406-257-4304 for more information.

Mission Valley Elks Lodge

512 Main St., Polson

The Mission Valley Elks will be serving free Thanksgiving meals for pick up or delivery on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Polson. To place an order, call or text 406-493-7556 by 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Learn more here.

Dining Out

Logan’s Bar and Grill at Grouse Mountain Lodge

2 Fairway Drive, Whitefish

Logan’s Bar and Grill at Grouse Mountain Lodge is hosting a buffet Thanksgiving meal on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buffet options will include herb-roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole with meringue and spiced pecans, green bean casserole with onion frites and assorted cakes and pies. The meal is $42 per adult, $22 per senior (60+), $22 per child (6-16) and free for children under 5. Logan’s is currently at maximum reservations, but will be starting a waitlist and may be able to take small party walk-ins. Call 406-863-4700 for more information.

Pin & Cue

6570 Highway 93 S., Whitefish

The Whitefish bowling alley and restaurant will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The $25 meal includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and other classic sides. Call 406-862-7529 for more information.

The Firebrand

650 Third St. E., Whitefish

Celebrate Thanksgiving at The Firebrand with a 2-course, 3-course or 4-course meal on Thanksgiving Day from 2 to 8 p.m. Four courses costs $70 per person, three courses is $60 and two courses is $45. A special Thanksgiving plate for children 12 and under is also available. Featured items include butternut squash soup, prime rib, turkey and pie. Reservations are highly recommended. Call 406-863-1919 for more information.

The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

1380 Wisconsin Ave., Whitefish

Thanksgiving dinner will be served at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake from 12 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Dinner is $75 per adult, $35 per child (6-12), and free for children under 5. Reservations are highly recommended. Call 406-863-4040 for more information.

Treats for the Table

Fleur Bake Shop

103 Central Ave., Whitefish

Order pies, cakes, rolls and other treats from Fleur for your Thanksgiving table, including a pumpkin tart with toasted meringue and caramelized pepitas or an apple molasses cake. Orders must be placed by Sunday by calling 406-730-8486, emailing [email protected] or stopping into the bakery. See the full menu here.

Farm to Fork

Bigfork

Bigfork catering company Farm to Fork, a plant-based caterer, is cooking up a variety of hearty holiday dishes, including pumpkin hummus and crudités, lentil shepherd’s pie and mushroom bisque. Orders must be placed by noon on Sunday and can be picked up on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m at 135 Village Lane in Bigfork. Call 406-261-9440 with questions.

Lake Baked

191 Mill St., Bigfork

Beloved Bigfork bakery Lake Baked is serving up sweet and savory rolls, quiches, pot pies and whole pies, including apple, huckleberry, pumpkin and cherry crisp. Orders must be placed by Sunday and can be picked up on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or on Thanksgiving Day from 7 to 10 a.m. Place an order by stopping into the bakery, calling 406-420-2920 or emailing [email protected]. You can also order online here.

Uptown Hearth

619 Nucleus Ave., Columbia Falls

Columbia Falls cafe and coffee shop Uptown Hearth is taking orders for its classic dinner rolls, French country apple tarts and morning buns. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Sunday. Place an order in-person or over the phone at 406-897-5555. Pickup times will be after 12 p.m. on either Tuesday or Wednesday. A variety of other dinner rolls, breads and tarts will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis.

