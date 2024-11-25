Gift Big, Shop Local

Montana’s 130,563 small businesses make up 99.3% of all Montana businesses. These small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities; they drive innovation, create jobs, and provide economic stability in towns and rural areas across Montana. As we enter the holiday season, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is encouraging shoppers to support local small businesses in celebration of the Season of Small Business and Small Business Saturday which occurs the Saturday after Thanksgiving this year on November 30.

Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010, with the SBA joining as a co-sponsor in 2011. Since then, the popularity of Small Business Saturday has grown significantly. According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday since its founding has reached an estimated $201 billion. To build on this holiday tradition, the SBA launched the Season of Small Business last year, to urge consumers to shop local throughout the month of December.

Consider showing your support for local small businesses by making a day of shopping downtown, treating yourself and family to a new café for lunch, attend a play or movie, then top off the day with a relaxing dinner at a favorite local restaurant. Craft shows abound during the holiday season and are a great place to support local entrepreneurs and fill your holiday Christmas list. While out, take pictures when you’re shopping, eating or visiting a small business, then “check in” on your favorite social media platform, provide a comment or recommendation to let others know about your favorite experience or purchase, and tag the business. Use hashtags for even more exposure: #ShopSmall, #ShopSmallSaturday and #SeasonofSmallBiz.

If you are a small business owner, be sure to set aside a portion of your marketing budget to leverage small business Saturday to drive more traffic to your business whether it’s through your doors or online. Free marketing materials and information are available to support this endeavor at Free Shop Small Marketing Materials for Small Businesses I Amex US.

Information on how SBA is supporting Small Business Saturday and the Season of Small Business can be found at Small Business Saturday | U.S. Small Business Administration and Season of Small Business | U.S. Small Business Administration. Valuable resources, training and information for your small business is also available at www.sba.gov.

Your support for Montana’s small businesses is invaluable and vital for businesses in your communities to succeed, especially during the holiday season. So, get out there, Gift Big and Shop Local! Happy Holidays!