Crime

Man Fatally Stabbed in Libby

Authorities believe the stabbing of a 56-year-year-old Libby man was an act of self-defense; no charges have been filed

By Maggie Dresser
Lincoln County Sheriff’s vehicle in Libby on Oct. 5, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A 56-year-old Libby man died Friday night after he was allegedly stabbed during an altercation south of Libby, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies responded to a report of a gunshot and screaming near Frazey Loop at 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 22. Authorities arrived to find a male experiencing severe bleeding due to stab wounds, who received medical aid from Libby Volunteer Ambulance first responders.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after giving law enforcement a statement, according to Short.

All individuals involved were detained and transported to the LCSO where they provided statements. The initial investigation indicates the stabbing was an act of self-defense while the gunshot was fired into the ground as a “warning shot” and caused no injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

[email protected]

