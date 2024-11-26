FVCC Invites Community to Support Art Students at Upcoming Exhibition and Sale 

Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) is inviting the community to support art students this holiday season during its upcoming art sale and exhibition.

FVCC art students will be selling their works during the annual Student Art Club Sale from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day on the upper level of the FVCC Arts and Technology Building.

Student art at Flathead Valley Community College. Courtesy photo.

Shop for handmade ceramics, jewelry, paintings, photographs and other pieces of art crafted by FVCC art students. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted. Proceeds will be split between the student artists and the Art Club fund, which sponsors the sale.

FVCC’s fall student art exhibition will take place on Dec. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. on the lower level of the Arts and Technology Building. Jessica Shasta of Second Street Studio will act as a “guest juror” and select the best of show. The Flathead Valley New Horizons Band will help celebrate the exhibition as the live musical guest.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Learn more about FVCC’s art department programs and offerings here.

