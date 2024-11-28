The 2024 Nonprofits Issue

Nonprofits Work to Battle Rising Food Insecurity

Local organizations like the North Valley Food Bank and the Agency on Aging continue to see a rising demand for their programs as the elderly population increases, food prices remain high, and housing unaffordability persists

As the holidays approach in northwest Montana and food insecurity remains steady, local nonprofits are working to keep up with demand that encompasses more than 5,000 square miles in Flathead County and beyond.

Local food banks and organizations designed to benefit senior citizens are increasingly reliant on volunteers and donations while nonprofit leaders have adjusted their programming to adapt to the community’s needs.

A subdivision under construction off of Three Mile Drive on the westside of Kalispell on Sept. 22, 2021 Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Nonprofit Seeks County Approval to Manage State-funded Workforce Housing Assistance Program

NeighborWorks Montana has systems in place to manage the $4.5 million in funding set aside for Flathead County workforce housing during the 2023 Legislature for a new homebuyer assistance program, which is contingent on county commissioner approval

When the 2023 Legislature set aside $50 million to address workforce housing across the state, lawmakers directed local housing nonprofits to establish management organizations for the new homebuyer assistant program and direct its funds, with $4.5 million designated for Flathead County.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (Nov. 27)

Hawaii (highest) – $4.54/gal | Oklahoma (lowest) – $2.42/gal | Montana – $2.90/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (October)

Departures 2024 36,466 | 2023 31,122 Arrivals 2024 33,185 | 2023 27,949

Unemployment Rates (October)

U.S. 4.1% | Montana 3.3% | Flathead County 3.4%

Flathead County Residential Sales (October)

2024 148 | 2023 123 | 2022 155 | 2021 196

Consider Tax-smart Charitable Gifts

Helping a charitable group and getting tax benefits for doing so is a “win” for everyone

As we enter the annual season of giving, you might be thinking of charities you wish to support. But you also might be wondering how to gain some tax benefits from your gifts.

