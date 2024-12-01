Bergen Returns 2 Punts for TDs, Montana Beats Tennessee State 41-27 in FCS Playoffs

MISSOULA – Junior Bergen returned two punts for touchdowns in the second half Saturday night to help No. 14 seed Montana beat Tennessee State 41-27 in the first round of the FCS playoffs

No. 14 seed Montana (9-4), which extended its record by making its 28th playoff appearance, plays at third-seeded South Dakota State in the second round.

Bergen now has eight career punt returns for touchdowns, tying the FCS record set by Florida A&M’s LeRoy Vann (2006–09).

Ty Morrison opened the scoring when he kicked a 39-yard field goal about 5 minutes into the game and added kicks of 31, 50 and 30 yards, the last of which made it 19-6 with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter.

After a sack by Noah Kaschmitter on third-and-16 backed up the Tigers to their own 8, Junior Bergen caught a punt at the 48, exploded up field before bending toward the left sideline and then cut back to evade a defender on his way to then end zone to make it 27-6 when Logan Fife ran untouched for the 2-point conversion less than 2 minutes later.

Craig Cunnigham returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards to set up Karate Brenson’s 3-yard TD catch from Ellis to make it a 14-point game. Chris Walker’s strip-sack of Fife was returned 27 yards by Sanders Ellis to the Montana 11 and, on the next play, Ellis ran for a touchdown to make it 27-20 with 14:41 to play.

Bergen raced down the right sideline for 54-yard return that made it 34-20 and Eli Gillman, who ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter, capped the scoring with a 59-yard run.

Tennessee State (9-4) made its first playoff appearance since 2013.