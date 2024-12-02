Elk Valley Resources Committed to Protecting Aquatic Health

The November 17 story, “Indigenous Leaders Tapped to Oversee Elk-Kootenai Coal Pollution Probe,” is missing some key facts about water quality progress from the same study that is referenced in the article.

As noted in section 3.4.2 of the 2023 study that is cited, there has been a reduction in trends for both selenium and nitrate since 2015 within the Elk River, which aligns with water treatment commencing as part of the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan. In addition, recent water quality data from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) found here further supports that selenium and nitrate concentrations continue to decline.

EVR is committed to continuing to work cooperatively with Indigenous Peoples, communities, and governments to protect aquatic health and we have made significant progress implementing the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan, which is successfully improving water quality in the region. We are committed to participating in the International Joint Commission reference given its commitment to a science-based and fact-driven process and the involvement of Indigenous leadership.

We have constructed four water treatment facilities to date with capacity to treat 20.5 million gallons (77.5 million litres) of water per day, a four-fold increase from treatment capacity in 2019. We are constructing six additional water treatment facilities, and we expect to further increase our water treatment capacity by 2027 to 39.6 million gallons (150 million litres) per day. The plan is working, selenium concentrations have stabilized and are now reducing downstream of treatment.

Colin Miller, program director

Water Quality and Projects, Sustainable Development

Elk Valley Resources