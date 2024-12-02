Kalispell Woman Killed in Head-on Car Crash

A 32-year-old Kalispell woman died last week following a head-on collision on Montana Highway 35 near Bigfork, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 25 at 11:19 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Kalispell man was heading northbound on Highway 35 when he crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane, crashing into a Chevy Cruze driven by a 28-year-old man that was traveling southbound. The two vehicles collided on the paved southbound shoulder.

The passenger in the Chevy Cruze was pronounced deceased at the scene while both drivers were transported to Logan Health with injuries.

The road was wet at the time of the incident. All individuals were wearing seatbelts.

[email protected]