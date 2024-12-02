fbpx
Skip to content
Local

Kalispell Woman Killed in Head-on Car Crash

A 32-year-old Kalispell woman died last week following a head-on collision on Highway 35 near Bigfork

By Maggie Dresser
A Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Beacon file photo

A 32-year-old Kalispell woman died last week following a head-on collision on Montana Highway 35 near Bigfork, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 25 at 11:19 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Kalispell man was heading northbound on Highway 35 when he crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane, crashing into a Chevy Cruze driven by a 28-year-old man that was traveling southbound. The two vehicles collided on the paved southbound shoulder.

The passenger in the Chevy Cruze was pronounced deceased at the scene while both drivers were transported to Logan Health with injuries.

The road was wet at the time of the incident. All individuals were wearing seatbelts.

[email protected]

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work