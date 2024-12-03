Big Mountain Residents Advised to Boil Water Following Main Break 

Some Whitefish residents are being advised to boil their water before consuming it following possible contamination of the water supply on Big Mountain.

Early Monday morning, water system alarms alerted the Big Mountain Water Company to a break in a 10-inch water main, according to a statement posted to the company’s website. Crews responded immediately and isolated the area within the water system, and additional crews arrived Monday morning to begin excavation and expose the broken main.

The lower pressure zone of the water system has experienced a loss of service or reduced pressure, prompting Big Mountain Water Company to implement a boil water advisory for homes and facilities with the area. The precautionary boil water advisory, issued on Monday, warned customers that contaminants may have entered the water supply. Water could be contaminated with fecal coliform and E. coli, which can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms. Exposure to such contaminants may pose a special health risk to infants, young children and people with compromised immune systems.

The Big Mountain Water Company serves Whitefish Mountain Resort and a number of residential communities on Big Mountain.

Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesperson Chad Sokol said on Tuesday afternoon that Big Mountain Water Company expects to have the pipe fixed and water pressure restored within 24 hours, and that returning to full service will depend on testing and treating the water. The utility provider will release a statement when it is confident the system is clear and the boil advisory can be lifted.

Whitefish Mountain Resort village buildings and the Base Lodge have experienced some drop in water pressure, and may continue to be impacted when the resort opens for the winter season on Thursday. Sokol said the resort may need to adapt operations or offer limited menus at the Base Lodge and Ed & Mully’s until full water service is restored.

The Summit House operates on its own well and is unaffected by the main break.

View the full boil water advisory below.

