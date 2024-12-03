Let’s Preserve What Makes the Flathead Special

I co-founded the organization Shelter WF – a housing organization focused on changing policy at a local and state level-after the anger and grief I felt during the pandemic boom. The rapid growth our communities have experienced has changed the landscape – and not just physically. The open spaces, rural nature, and community connectivity that define our way of life are at risk. The solution isn’t to reject all growth but to embrace growth that is intentionally planned – through legalizing denser, mixed-use housing on existing infrastructure within our existing neighborhoods.

As a lifelong Flathead resident with generational roots here, I understand the grief that many locals feel. The housing crisis, spurred by the pandemic boom, has pushed out local workers, retirees, and entire families, leading to frustration and hostility toward any growth and change. However, if we fail to address this anger and do not intentionally plan for our future, not only will housing costs continue to climb, the sprawling developments that we see popping up currently, will continue to consume our precious open spaces that we love so much.

This isn’t just about housing; it’s about preserving what makes the Flathead special. By allowing denser housing—like triplexes, cottage clusters and small apartments—on existing infrastructure, we can offer more affordable options to locals, reduce traffic, and protect our rural lands. Mixed-use zoning would not only allow for more housing type options, but it also would empower small businesses to grow within neighborhoods, increasing walkability and fostering community.

The upcoming Growth Policy Updates for Kalispell, Columbia Falls, and Whitefish will determine how we grow over the next 20 years. If we value open spaces and our rural nature, we must demand smarter zoning policies and coordinated efforts across municipalities. This also means pushing the Flathead County commissioners to voluntarily adopt the Montana Land Use Planning Act and prioritize long-term, intentional development. Currently Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Kalispell must adopt the planning law, but without coordinated efforts involving Flathead County and residents that live within the county, the hard work being done by the municipalities may be thwarted by the Flathead County ignoring the goals for intentional growth that preserves the wide-open spaces we all love and cherish.

I call on my fellow residents to channel their frustration into action. Attend growth policy meetings, make your voice heard, and advocate for policies that reflect our shared values of community, rural open spaces, and communities in which people of all economic classes can afford to live. Have questions about our approach to growth?

Email [email protected] to learn more. Together, we can ensure that the Flathead remains a place where locals can thrive without sacrificing the open spaces we cherish.

Mallory Phillips

Whitefish