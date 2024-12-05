Many of my meatless comfort food recipes rely on pasta or other grains and plenty of cheese. This curry takes a different approach: hearty winter vegetables in a yogurt sauce infused with curry spices.

Potatoes form a starchy base, so there’s no need to serve this curry over bowlfuls of rice. Cut some potatoes in half-moon slices and some in cubes so that they break down just enough to slightly thicken the sauce. Homemade yogurt sets its tanginess against the mild vegetables. If you’re using store-bought yogurt, choose a thicker Greek style to dollop on top or an unstrained one for a drizzled finish. I sometimes sprinkle on homemade farmer’s cheese or paneer but as an optional garnish, rather than a core element.

I typically make this curry with dense cremini mushrooms, since they’re sold everywhere, but it’s delicious with meaty varieties from local growers, like chestnuts or king trumpets. Lightly cooked spinach almost melts into the other vegetables. A couple of weeks ago, I substituted the last of my homegrown kale for the spinach, which added just as much color yet held its shape.

More texture comes from the whole spices, which provide a subtle pop and crunch. I recommend crushing the coriander seeds, which are large enough that the flavor might be too strong if you bite into a whole one, but the mustard and cumin seeds can go straight into the pan. If you would rather use a homemade or store-bought curry powder, stir about 1-1/2 tablespoons into the shimmering-hot oil and cook for about 1 minute so that the spices “bloom” and become fragrant.

Potato, Mushroom and Spinach Curry

Serves 4-6

3 tablespoons sunflower or other high-smoking point oil

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds, lightly crushed

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed Home-Smoked Chili Peppers or ground cayenne pepper to taste

1-1/2 pounds scrubbed but unpeeled potatoes, half sliced and half cubed

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 cup water

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

8 ounces fresh spinach, cut into strips

1/2 cup yogurt, plus more for serving

In a wok or extra-large sauté pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the mustard, cumin and coriander seeds; stir in the turmeric, salt and chilies. Cook, stirring, until the seeds begin to pop and dance.

Lower the heat to medium-low and add the potatoes and onion, stirring until they are coated in spices. Pour in the water, stir again and then cover the pan. Let the vegetables simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until they soften; stir occasionally, adding more water if the potatoes begin to stick to the pan.

When the potatoes are fork-tender, add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, for about two minutes. Stir in the spinach until wilted. Stir in 1/2 cup of yogurt, adding more as needed, until the curry is slightly saucy. Remove from the heat and serve with additional yogurt alongside.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.