Whitefish Theatre Company Brings Cozy, Sinister, Sherlock Holmes-Themed Comedy Show to the Stage

For a production with a December run, it’s fitting that the Whitefish Theatre Company’s latest holiday show is a layered affair.

“The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays,” is a story in which actors play actors who have been cast in a Sherlock Holmes play, including one based on the real-life Broadway star William Gillette, who was known for his work in the role of the detective Sherlock Holmes.

The show begins with a Sherlock Holmes play, which amounts to a play within the play. After that wraps, Gillette invites his castmates to visit his Connecticut castle over the Christmas holiday. Sometime after their arrival, an actual murder takes place under mysterious circumstances, and Gillette embraces the role of crime solver in a new, immersive way. His fellow actors also turn to their Holmesian roles for answers, which amounts to the group convincing itself that it can solve an actual murder. The play was written by Ken Ludwig, and in promotional posters, WTC has described it as “a hilarious whodunit for the holidays.”

Director Jake Carr said that the show brings lots of laughs, but it’s got “maybe a little bit more bite than the usual Christmas show.”

“Which is right up my alley,” Carr added.

The real Gillette did in fact have a castle, and was in fact famous for his role as Sherlock Holmes. He was something of an eccentric, but Carr said beyond that, the production is a fictional story, which relies on the acting work of a cast that ranges broadly in age and experience.

Taking on the lead role of Gillette is Michael Oaks, who Carr said has been involved in theater for a few years, and is now in his first lead role. His performance is “a blast,” Carr said.

Michael Oaks plays William Gillette in the Whitefish Theatre Company’s recent production of “The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays.” Photos courtesy of Thewmatt Photography

Oaks said that he’s always been a fan of the Sherlock Holmes character, which made him excited to audition. Having grown up with the Jeremy Brett and Edward Hardwicke versions of the character, and also being a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch’s more recent version, the role gave Oaks a chance to familiarize himself with Gillette, who he compared to “the Brad Pitt of our day.”

“This was a big step forward for me,” Oaks said about landing his first lead role.

Because of the layered conceit of the show, Oaks, along with other members of the cast, play what Carr described as multiple versions of themselves at different points in the show.

“It’s a character that, just like the tone of the play, kind of gets to go on a real rollercoaster ride,” Carr said.

Also cast in the show is Sarah Bell Ghostlight, who is also the costume designer for Whitefish Theatre Company. Carr lauded her work as a cast member in the role of Aggie Wheeler, in addition to praising the quality of costumes on display with this show, saying they are akin to what you would see watching a high-end film recreation of the 1930s. The show also makes use of practical effects, including a fake snow effect, which Carr said has delighted audiences. Oaks said that there are other practical effects, which they make as real as possible so that people feel as if they’re in a TV set. There’s even a depiction of a séance, which brings some light horror elements to the show.

“If I could describe it most simply, it is like a cozy, sinister comedy,” Carr said of the play.

The Whitefish Theatre Company’s recent production of “The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays” continues its run Dec. 13-15. Photos courtesy of Thewmatt Photography

The show debuted last week and has sold well so far. Carr noted that in addition to familiar faces in the crowd and lobby of the O’Shaughnessy Center, the cast has also noticed lots of new faces, which has been encouraging and exciting to see.

“The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays,” will close out its final run of shows this week Dec. 12-15, with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., and a final performance Sunday at 4 p.m.

For more information, go to www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

[email protected]