The Christmas calvary returned with an holiday evergreen in tow for the second edition of “A Tree for Veterans” event at the Montana Veterans Home on Dec. 12, 2024. Such was the success of the inaugural celebration, residents’ families were invited to join in on festivities this year. After delighting in the company of the horses, the veterans shuffled inside to enjoy an afternoon of unwrapping gifts, dancing to live music and feasting on bratwurst in a packed dining hall — an otherwise average winter’s day in a quiet corner of Columbia Falls metamorphosed into a scene of warm and fuzzy holiday jubilation.

Montana Veteran’s Home staff unload a Christmas tree during the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Resident Jeri Peterson greets Smokey the horse at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A food spread at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Veteran Franklin Delano Rose, age 90, enjoys some dessert at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Veteran Doyle Blackston, Ed Platt, and staff member Bonnie Stutsman dance at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more photos, see the gallery.