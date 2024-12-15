fbpx
Skip to content
Photo Essay

Christmas Calvary

Community members bring holiday cheer to "A Tree for Veterans" event

By Hunter D'Antuono
Volunteers ride their horses to the Montana Veterans home for the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Christmas calvary returned with an holiday evergreen in tow for the second edition of “A Tree for Veterans” event at the Montana Veterans Home on Dec. 12, 2024. Such was the success of the inaugural celebration, residents’ families were invited to join in on festivities this year. After delighting in the company of the horses, the veterans shuffled inside to enjoy an afternoon of unwrapping gifts, dancing to live music and feasting on bratwurst in a packed dining hall — an otherwise average winter’s day in a quiet corner of Columbia Falls metamorphosed into a scene of warm and fuzzy holiday jubilation.

Montana Veteran’s Home staff unload a Christmas tree during the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Resident Jeri Peterson greets Smokey the horse at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
A food spread at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Veteran Franklin Delano Rose, age 90, enjoys some dessert at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Veteran Doyle Blackston, Ed Platt, and staff member Bonnie Stutsman dance at the “A Tree for Veterans” Christmas event at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more photos, see the gallery.

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work