Community members bring holiday cheer to "A Tree for Veterans" event
By Hunter D'Antuono
The Christmas calvary returned with an holiday evergreen in tow for the second edition of “A Tree for Veterans” event at the Montana Veterans Home on Dec. 12, 2024. Such was the success of the inaugural celebration, residents’ families were invited to join in on festivities this year. After delighting in the company of the horses, the veterans shuffled inside to enjoy an afternoon of unwrapping gifts, dancing to live music and feasting on bratwurst in a packed dining hall — an otherwise average winter’s day in a quiet corner of Columbia Falls metamorphosed into a scene of warm and fuzzy holiday jubilation.
