Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 175 Jensen Rd.

Price: $649,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,809

Nestled at the base of Columbia Mountain, this quaint country home sits on 1.23 acres and borders a 500-acre ranch. It has an inviting kitchen with spacious butler’s pantry and ample storage space. The property includes a private backyard, double detached garage and shop with living quarters. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30028471

Olney

Where: 6034 Whistlin Dr.

Price: $669,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,987

This Montana retreat sits on more than 4 acres and offers a perfect blend of comfort, convenience and opportunity. The thoughtfully designed home has an open living area, vaulted ceilings and modern amenities. The property includes a covered back porch, fire pit, and large shop with ample space for vehicles. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30036796

Kila

Where: 1775 Emmons Canyon Rd.

Price: $665,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,237

This charming log home sits on 10 stunning acres with Emmons Creek frontage. It has a loft, full walk-out basement, and open kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining. Located about 20 minutes from Kalispell, the property is near Smith, Foys, Ashley and McGregor lakes. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30031654

Kalispell

Where: 2560 Mountain Meadow Rd.

Price: $650,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 805

This off-grid cabin sits on 20 acres west of Kalispell and offers a perfect escape for those seeking privacy and easy living. The property includes an oversized detached two-car garage, solar panel to charge battery for lights, and generator for the water pump. Located just a short distance from Tally Lake and Whitefish Mountain Resort. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30034895

