Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 175 Jensen Rd.
Price: $649,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,809
Nestled at the base of Columbia Mountain, this quaint country home sits on 1.23 acres and borders a 500-acre ranch. It has an inviting kitchen with spacious butler’s pantry and ample storage space. The property includes a private backyard, double detached garage and shop with living quarters. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30028471
Olney
Where: 6034 Whistlin Dr.
Price: $669,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,987
This Montana retreat sits on more than 4 acres and offers a perfect blend of comfort, convenience and opportunity. The thoughtfully designed home has an open living area, vaulted ceilings and modern amenities. The property includes a covered back porch, fire pit, and large shop with ample space for vehicles. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30036796
Kila
Where: 1775 Emmons Canyon Rd.
Price: $665,000
What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,237
This charming log home sits on 10 stunning acres with Emmons Creek frontage. It has a loft, full walk-out basement, and open kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining. Located about 20 minutes from Kalispell, the property is near Smith, Foys, Ashley and McGregor lakes. Ideal Real Estate
MLS Number: 30031654
Kalispell
Where: 2560 Mountain Meadow Rd.
Price: $650,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 805
This off-grid cabin sits on 20 acres west of Kalispell and offers a perfect escape for those seeking privacy and easy living. The property includes an oversized detached two-car garage, solar panel to charge battery for lights, and generator for the water pump. Located just a short distance from Tally Lake and Whitefish Mountain Resort. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30034895
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].