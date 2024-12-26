Growth Outlook 2025

Development Across the Flathead Valley Fluctuates Following Years of Rapid Growth

While home costs remain high across northwest Montana, Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls are experiencing unique housing trends as Flathead County officials work to move forward on infrastructure projects in 2025

As development plateaus following years of dramatic growth and housing prices remain high, the Flathead Valley is chugging along with steady building and long-term infrastructure upgrades as projects continue into 2025.

In Kalispell, planned housing units are slowly declining from the peak of 878 in 2021 to about 250 units in 2024. Last year, the municipality saw 577 units while there were 244 units in 2019.

Kalispell’s Development Services Assistant Director PJ Sorensen says building permits remain historically high after smashing records in recent years and he attributes the drop to the high volume of multi-family apartments and continued construction.

“One reason they were so high was because there were a lot of apartments being built as opposed to single-family development,” Sorensen said, referring to peak years. “It takes a lot more to get those numbers.”

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (Dec. 23)

Hawaii (highest) – $4.51/gal | Oklahoma (lowest) – $2.50/gal | Montana – $2.73/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (November)

Departures 2024 24,843 | 2023 24,843 Arrivals 2024 25,080 | 2023 23,617

Unemployment Rates (November)

U.S. 4.2% | Montana 3.2% | Flathead County 3.4%

Flathead County Residential Sales (November)

2024 113 | 2023 93 | 2022 124 | 2021 227

