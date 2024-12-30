Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Whitefish
Where: 110 Murray Ridge Rd.
Price: $819,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,500
This charming log home is nestled on just over 2 acres and offers easy access to the Beaver Lake recreation complex. The residence has two bedrooms, two baths and is secluded yet close to downtown Whitefish. Enjoy biking, paddleboarding, cross-country skiing, fishing and hunting right from your doorstep. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30030569
Kila
Where: 7957 U.S. Highway 2
Price: $799,999
What: One-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 768
This cozy house sits on just under 20 acres with mountain views and plenty of privacy. The property is well taken care of and includes a large heated shop, three RV hookups, hiking trails, raised garden beds, a chicken coop and a very clean outhouse. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30030408
Bigfork
Where: 623 Mill Pond Pl.
Price: $799,800
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,548
This beautifully maintained home offers the perfect blend of comfort and style. It has an open layout that seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The home sits on a 0.3-acre fenced property with a covered back patio and cozy fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30031525
Kalispell
Where: 116 Fifth Ave. E.
Price: $795,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,154
This historic home sits on a large city lot and has original wood trim, glass built-ins and maple hardwood flooring. It features significant updates in the kitchen and bathrooms. The property includes a large covered front porch and meticulously maintained yard with beautiful landscaping. Truman Real Estate, Inc.
MLS Number: 30029599
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].