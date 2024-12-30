Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Whitefish

Where: 110 Murray Ridge Rd.

Price: $819,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,500

This charming log home is nestled on just over 2 acres and offers easy access to the Beaver Lake recreation complex. The residence has two bedrooms, two baths and is secluded yet close to downtown Whitefish. Enjoy biking, paddleboarding, cross-country skiing, fishing and hunting right from your doorstep. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30030569

Kila

Where: 7957 U.S. Highway 2

Price: $799,999

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 768

This cozy house sits on just under 20 acres with mountain views and plenty of privacy. The property is well taken care of and includes a large heated shop, three RV hookups, hiking trails, raised garden beds, a chicken coop and a very clean outhouse. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30030408

Bigfork

Where: 623 Mill Pond Pl.

Price: $799,800

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,548

This beautifully maintained home offers the perfect blend of comfort and style. It has an open layout that seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The home sits on a 0.3-acre fenced property with a covered back patio and cozy fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30031525

Kalispell

Where: 116 Fifth Ave. E.

Price: $795,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,154

This historic home sits on a large city lot and has original wood trim, glass built-ins and maple hardwood flooring. It features significant updates in the kitchen and bathrooms. The property includes a large covered front porch and meticulously maintained yard with beautiful landscaping. Truman Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30029599

