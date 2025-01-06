Gianforte Praises Economic Record, Republican Wins in Inauguration Speech 

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was sworn in for a second term on Monday, vowing to continue a tenure focused on cutting taxes, reforming the state’s housing market and presiding over historic Republican control of the state capitol.

Gianforte was sworn in by Chief Justice Cory Swanson on the steps of the state capitol in Helena. During the inaugural ceremony, Swanson also administered the oath of office to Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, State Auditor James Brown, Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

During his inaugural address, Gianforte celebrated the sweeping wins secured by Republicans on Election Day and praised his record as governor, describing a “conservative vision centered on family and community and our way of life.”

“The American dream lives in Montana, and it’s here where we are proving what is possible when the government gets out of the way and empowers the people,” the governor said.

Raised in Pennsylvania, Gianforte moved to Bozeman in 1995, where he founded RightNow Technologies, a software company that he sold in 2012 for $1.5 billion. A staunch conservative, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2017 to 2021 before becoming the state’s governor.

Outlining his agenda for the upcoming four years, Gianforte said he plans to continue to cut taxes, support law enforcement and address the high cost of living that has burdened residents across the state.

When he first took office in 2021, the governor said, the state faced uncertainty as the pandemic swept across the United States, infecting millions and shuttering schools and businesses.

As the state emerged from the pandemic era, Gianforte said, “Something extraordinary happened. Montanans, true to our spirit, rose up. Together, we unleashed freedom, we reopened our economy, and we proved that with determination we can weather any storm.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte wave at the Inaugural Ceremonies of the State of Montana at the State Capitol in Helena on Jan. 6, 2025. Courtesy image

Gianforte praised Montana’s economic growth under his leadership, citing a political ethos centered around freedom and small government. Since the pandemic, Montana experienced the fifth-highest job growth of any state in the country. Montana ranks second in the nation for fastest wage growth since 2020.

The governor criticized “failed leadership in Washington” and commended the Montana National Guard, a small group of which Gianforte deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border last spring to assist Texas law enforcement officers with policing cross-border drug crimes.

As he addressed the crowd at the state capitol, Gianforte did not shy away from partisan politics, lauding Republicans’ electoral victories last fall.

“For the first time in nearly 130 years, Montanans have entrusted Republicans with every statewide office, both chambers of the Legislature, and every Congressional seat. Ultimately, Montanans spoke loud and clear. They want leadership that delivers,” the governor said.

He also took aim at the Montana Supreme Court, which Republicans have accused of siding with Democrats and “legislating from the bench” following a number of recent high-profile decisions that have hamstrung Republican legislation.

Met with applause, Gianforte said to Swanson, the newly elected chief justice, “I look forward to seeing you lead the Montana Supreme Court with integrity, ensuring our courts uphold the law and not political agendas.”

As the 69th Montana Legislature commences, lawmakers and the governor will be tasked with passing a state budget and navigating a complex set of policy issues, including reforms to the state’s property tax formula, education funding, Medicaid expansion and the carceral system.

[email protected]