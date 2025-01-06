Libby VFW Post, Montana Lawmakers Back Memorial Bridge for Vietnam Hero

An effort to honor a young man from Libby who heroically died on the battlefield in Vietnam prompted the creation of one of the first bills coming before the 69th Legislative Session in Helena.

SB 59 is poised to unite various political personalities behind a tribute to all Vietnam veterans, but particularly Staff Sgt. Artie Rambo, who was posthumously awarded the Silver Star Medal.

The effort to honor Rambo began at a Libby VFW function with some remarks by longtime attorney Mark Fennessy, who recalled that Rambo stepped in when some older bullies were picking on him.

Libby’s Harper Erdman VFW Post 1548 took on the task of naming the Highway 37 Bridge in honor of the fallen soldier. Vice Commander Keith Kidwell solicited community support, garnering 300 notes and letters, plus 615 signatures from fellow soldiers who served alongside Rambo. Another Army officer wrote that he had received support from a thousand other veterans at a convention.

A singer, musician, and athlete, Rambo studied at Carroll College and Notre Dame, earning a degree in chemical engineering. Rambo, who had a wife and children, could have received a deferral and avoided fighting in Vietnam.

However, Rambo told his wife that if he didn’t go, someone else would have to in his place, adding that “serving his country was the price you paid for living here.” This selflessness was typical of the Rambo that his family and friends knew.

Sen. Mike Cuffe, sponsor of the bill, believes the measure will move rapidly through the legislature and land on the governor’s desk in short order. Senate President Matt Regier will assign the bill to the Senate Committee on Education and Cultural Resources for a hearing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Former Governor Marc Racicot – a longtime friend of Rambo – also threw his support behind the effort. Racicot will speak at the bill hearing and arranged an open reception at Carroll College’s Loendorf Reception Room from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The following is an excerpt from Rambo’s Silver Star Citation: “On Nov. 26, 1969, while serving as an artilleryman… [Rambo] was at the squadron command post when it came under an intense mortar and ground attack from a North Vietnamese Army force. In the initial moments of the firefight, a rocket propelled grenade slammed into a cargo vehicle next to him, and the vehicle erupted into explosions and fire. Sgt, Rambo immediately began alerting the personnel in the area and directing them away. He then crawled to the fiercely burning vehicle and attempted to drive it out of the area. Suddenly another grenade hit the vehicle and he was thrown to the ground. Undaunted, he crawled to a self-propelled howitzer and started the engine. As he began driving out of the area, the vehicle was hit by yet another rocket propelled grenade and he was fatally injured.”

Rambo was survived by his wife Helen, his daughters Kerry Lynn and Amy Denise, his parents Howard and Viola, siblings, and a large extended family.

Mike Cuffe is a Republican state Senator from Eureka