Swanson Sworn in as New Chief Justice

Family members, politicians and members of the Montana Supreme Court welcomed newly elected Chief Justice Cory Swanson during a swearing-in ceremony Monday in Helena, marking the beginning of a new leadership chapter for the state’s highest court.

Swanson, 48, comes to the bench after serving 10 years as the Broadwater county attorney. Prior to that role, he worked in private practice and the attorney general’s office under Republican Tim Fox.

Speaking to a room full of supporters and media after donning his black robe, Swanson acknowledged he was now the court’s youngest and most inexperienced member, not having previously served as a judge during his legal career. Swanson’s predecessor, former Chief Justice Mike McGrath, who administered his oath of office, also did not work as a judge before assuming the role 16 years ago.

Swanson said he hoped to learn from his colleagues on the bench, many of whom were seated in the front row of the court’s chambers. Newly elected Associate Justice Katherine Bidegaray, who took the seat of retiring Justice Dirk Sandefur, swore her oath of office earlier that day.

As chief justice, Swanson will also function as the lead administrator for the statewide judiciary, including district courts. He described the system as a “vast enterprise” and compared managing it to his experience overseeing large units during overseas deployments as a colonel in the U.S. National Guard.

During his 2024 campaign, Swanson often spoke of the need to tamp down political tensions surrounding the judiciary, spawned by years of criticisms and accusations of anti-GOP bias levied by the Republican elected officials. Republican lawmakers were quick to raise those arguments Monday during the first floor sessions of the 2025 Legislature.

Though he was backed by conservative groups, opposed by progressive issue advocates and received donations from Republican officials, Swanson said third-party involvement in the Supreme Court races would not influence his work on the court.

On Monday, Swanson again emphasized his commitment to defending the court’s reputation as an impartial body Montanans trust to settle disputes and conflicts.

“This transition is less significant about who we are, the personalities in these positions,” Swanson said, referring to him and Bidegaray joining the bench. “It’s more significant about the fact that the court as an institution carries on. The court as an institution fulfills its responsibilities and the court as an institution is continually striving to be the very best it can be.”

High-ranking members of the Republican Legislature, including House Majority Leader Brandon Ler and Senate President Matt Regier, have continued to pledge to pass bills geared at changing how the judiciary operates. Many proposals that could be introduced this session stemmed from a special committee focused on judicial oversight that convened throughout the 2023 and 2024 interim.

Gov. Greg Gianforte made a point to acknowledge Swanson’s ascent to the Supreme Court bench during the Republican’s remarks at his own Monday inauguration ceremony. Gianforte’s comments echoed sentiments from other Republicans frustrated with recent court rulings that block GOP laws from taking effect.

“I look forward to seeing you lead the Montana Supreme Court with integrity, ensuring that our courts uphold the law and not political agendas,” Gianforte said, eliciting loud cheers from the audience. “Your dedication to our first principles gives us great confidence in the judiciary’s role in preserving liberty here in Montana.”

McGrath, Swanson’s predecessor, also reflected on the charged political environment into which Swanson is entering. In a Friday interview with Montana Free Press, McGrath said he is worried about recent efforts by the Legislature to change how the judiciary functions — including a proposal to make judicial elections explicitly partisan.

“I am concerned that there are challenges to the independence of the judiciary, and I’m concerned about that going forward. But I don’t think the public necessarily disagrees with how the courts are doing their business,” McGrath said.

After McGrath administered his oath, Swanson thanked the previous Supreme Court justice for his long career of public service. He also praised McGrath’s accomplishments during his tenure on the court, including increasing the efficiency of issuing court rulings.

As he prepares to step into his new role, Swanson told the crowd, he pledged to do his “very best not to screw this up.”

The other justices, seated in the front row, shook Swanson’s hand before filing out of the chamber.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.