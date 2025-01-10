Trusted Eye Care for Montana: Why Modernizing Optometry Laws Matters

Montana’s optometrists are highly educated and trained but our state’s outdated laws prevent them from fully using their expertise to benefit those in need. Eye health care, just as all medical care, has evolved. It’s time for Montana to modernize these regulations to ensure Montanans have access to timely, high-quality eye care they deserve and need just as they do in neighboring states Wyoming and South Dakota.



Optometrists often are the first resource in managing patients’ vision and eye health. But existing state laws restrict them from performing advanced in-office procedures they are extensively trained to provide. This includes procedures that have been safely performed by optometrists in other states for decades, such as laser treatments for glaucoma and minor post-cataract procedures.



By passing the Optometry Bill 2025, Montana will align its laws with a growing number of states that recognize the full scope of optometrists’ education and training and allow them to conduct these in-office procedures. This update will make modern, patient-centered eye care more accessible while ensuring it remains incredibly safe and effective.

In communities such as Kalispell, where I have practiced for 21 years at a clinic that has been in operation for more than a century modernizing our outdated laws could have significant benefits for patients.

The evidence is clear: In 12 states, including Wyoming, South Dakota, and Colorado, optometrists are safely performing these procedures. Data from these states show more than 146,000 laser procedures performed without unforeseen complications. Patients trust optometrists, with 94% of Americans rating them as reliable sources of eye health information.



Montana’s Doctors of Optometry are equipped with the education, certification, and clinical experience to safely perform these procedures. They complete nearly 10,000 hours of education and training, manage thousands of patient cases before practicing independently, and pass rigorous national board exams.



Modernizing Montana’s optometry laws will have a tangible impact on patients.



Enhanced Care: By enabling optometrists to use the tools and techniques they are trained for, we ensure Montanans receive timely, high-quality eye care close to home.



Improved Access: Rural and underserved communities often face long waits and costly travel to see specialists. Allowing optometrists to perform basic in-office procedures eliminates unnecessary referrals, saving patients time and money. Currently in Montana 190 optometrists provide care, compared to 60 ophthalmologists who provide care.

Strengthened Healthcare Infrastructure: Updating our laws aligns Montana with neighboring states, attracts top talent to our communities, and addresses gaps in healthcare coverage.



Montana’s optometrists have delivered safe, effective, and trusted care for decades. This legislation enables them to continue that legacy and ensure our state remains at the forefront of accessible healthcare.



The Optometry Bill 2025 is about modernizing outdated laws and prioritizing patient care. We urge lawmakers to support this common-sense legislation that ensures Montanans can access the trusted eye care they deserve.

Dr. Stan Smith is an optometrist at Kalispell Vision Clinic, practicing there since 1991. He is a Butte native and earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern California College of Optometry in Fullerton, California.