Flathead County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Public Officials Reach Collective Bargaining Agreement

Following more than a year of negotiations, the Flathead County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and public officials have reached a collective bargaining agreement, which keeps base wages relatively stagnant but allows flexibility within deputies’ retirement accounts.

Flathead County commissioners at a Jan. 13 meeting signed the contract, which includes a base wage of $65,452 annually and an upgraded retirement plan, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

“We are grateful for the signature of the contract by commissioners, and we look forward to further discussion on deputy’s wages taking place next year,” Charles Pesola of the Flathead County Deputy Sheriff’s Association said.

Commissioners also approved a retirement plan that gives deputies the opportunity to divert Social Security benefits to a retirement account, which Pesola says is a win for deputies.

“There’s money that was previously allocated for Social Security, and deputies voted to withdraw from Social Security,” Pesola said. “This new contract allows a percentage to be put into an investment account for deputies – that was important to us.”

Pesola said while the collective bargaining agreement involves additional financial benefits for deputies, law enforcement officials’ long-term goals include a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and keeping pace with competitive wages.

“We pay our sheriff less than the five or six largest counties in the state does and, as a result, the deputies get paid less,” Pesola said.

According to the the pay matrix, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino earns $87,154 annually while the base wage for new deputies is $65,452, which does not include overtime. By comparison, the Missoula County sheriff in fiscal year 2025 earns a salary of $104,644 while a new deputy earns $75,344.

“One thing we asked is for a contractual plan to make sure deputy wages stay in line with the largest counties,” Pesola said.

Human Resources Director Tammy Skramovsky pointed out that of the sworn deputies, 16 earn a gross salary of more than $100,000, which includes overtime.

During public comment, community members spoke in support of the sheriff’s office, emphasizing the importance of competitive wages in a growing county.

“If our law enforcement services are allowed to degrade because of a lack of needed resources in a community like ours, I would see a rising propensity for things like vigilantism, and that’s something that none of us wish to see,” Ed Rosado said. “I’m just here today to express support for our law enforcement professionals and our wish to make sure they are adequately compensated.”

According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data, Flathead County grew by more than 15% since 2010. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office covers 5,280 square miles with 64 sworn in deputies with a ratio of one deputy per 1,760 people.

