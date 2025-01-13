Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $630,000

Kalispell

Where: 145 Silver Tip Tr.

Price: $629,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,371

This delightful single-level home is move-in ready, has been meticulously maintained, and is priced to sell. It has an inviting floor plan, expansive windows, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. The property has underground sprinklers and a fully fenced backyard. Westcraft Homes

MLS Number: 30038457

Columbia Falls

Where: 264 S. Hilltop Rd.

Price: $629,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,400

This home sits on 1.38 acres with incredible views of Columbia Mountain right out the backyard. Mid-century modern charm extends throughout the home, including beautiful original oak hardwood floors. The property includes an expansive garage and large shed that provides plenty of storage space. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30028193

Kalispell

Where: 117 Freedom Way

Price: $629,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,122

This newly constructed mountain modern home sits on a spacious 1-acre lot and features breathtaking mountain views. The residence has large windows, a generous deck, and is ideally positioned for future expansion. The property is conveniently located near Glacier Park International Airport. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30036518

Whitefish

Where: 633 Kalispell Ave.

Price: $629,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,495

This charming home is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish but offers plenty of space and privacy. Updates includes a fresh coat of paint inside and out, a new sewer drain, and new vinyl windows. The property includes an oversized insulated two-car garage with a workshop. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30030506