Montana’s Challenges Demand Leadership and Real Solutions

Two weeks ago, a friend relayed a life-changing lesson he learned in high school. Entering his third-period history class, he encountered a mess – books strewn across the floor, desks overturned, papers everywhere.



Their teacher, let’s call him Mr. Moses, sat in his office, head down, busily grading papers. Befuddled, the kids waited for an explanation.



Finally, Mr. Moses sprang to life, kicking books and papers around as the students looked on, stunned. This was it, they murmured. Mr. Moses had finally lost it. Suddenly, Mr. Moses spoke, “You all saw the problem and did nothing to fix it.”



He leaned in and said, “Leaders solve problems – whether they created them or not.”



This lesson resonates as Montana faces a series of pressing challenges that demand leadership and real solutions. The 69th session of the Montana Legislature must deliver thoughtful, lasting solutions that address our state’s biggest issues head-on, and avoid the trap of quick fixes or soundbite quicksand. As we look to the session, property tax reform, Medicaid Renewal, judicial reform, education funding, and managing another budget surplus are likely to headline the session.



Property Tax

Across the board, property tax reform is king. Many Montanans are feeling crushed by the weight of rapidly increasing property taxes. Addressing this issue will require a blend of solutions that ease the burden on Montanans without compromising essential services provided by local governments. To date, numerous reforms have been proposed for consideration, including capping local government budget growth, increasing taxes on non-resident-owned homes, creating a homestead exemption for residents, and using surplus education funds collected through the 95 mills to directly lower property taxes. The public has demanded a fix for property taxes; I will not be voting to return home until one is delivered.



Medicaid Renewal

Medicaid Renewal, formerly known as Medicaid Expansion, provides healthcare coverage to 78,000 Montanans but faces an uncertain future. This session, lawmakers will determine whether to continue the program and remove its sunset clause. In 2022, it funded over $1 billion in healthcare services, with more than 90% of costs covered by federal funds. If discontinued, many participants would transition to traditional Medicaid, where Montana’s cost share is 30% rather than 10%, increasing state expenses. Others may lose coverage entirely, straining hospitals and jeopardizing smaller rural facilities. Republicans are likely to advocate for work requirements and stricter definitions of “medically necessary” abortions. The decision on Medicaid Renewal will have far-reaching consequences for Montana’s economy, healthcare system, and Montana’s working poor.



Judicial Reform

Judicial reform is shaping into a central issue this legislative session, with 27 proposed bills targeting changes to Montana’s judicial branch. Key measures include creating a “Court of Chancery” for specific case types and instituting partisan elections for the judiciary – a reform likely to pass. Critics argue the proposed reforms threaten judicial independence, while supporters contend they address overreach and ensure accountability. The outcome of these efforts will significantly impact the judiciary’s structure and role in Montana governance.



School Funding

School funding will be another hot topic. Montana’s schools are caught in a difficult balance: rising property taxes, the primary funding source for education, are frustrating taxpayers, while schools face growing financial strain from inflation, housing costs, and the need for competitive teacher salaries. Without changes to the funding formula, many districts risk significant budget cuts. The proposed STARS Act seeks to address these challenges using existing state funds. It includes measures to raise starting teacher salaries, incentivize districts to prepare students for postsecondary success and adjust budget limits for high-cost housing areas. Notably, School District 5 is already implementing or pursuing many of these strategies, demonstrating a proactive approach and positioning Kalispell for existing state funding if the STARS Act is passed.



Budget Surplus

Montana again faces the budget surplus dispute again this session, sparking debate over how best to manage this resource. It is important to note that while significant, this surplus is projected to be far smaller than the one in 2023, meaning there will be fewer options for how the funds are used. Some advocate returning the entire surplus to taxpayers, while others point to deferred maintenance on critical infrastructure and services, such as roads, the state hospital, and law enforcement, as debts that must be addressed to preserve Montana’s future. Lawmakers must weigh the benefit of immediate tax relief against the long-term benefits of addressing mounting problems that, if left unattended, will become more expensive to fix.



As we begin the 69th session of the Montana Legislature, the words of Mr. Moses echo louder than ever: “Leaders solve problems – whether they created them or not.” Montana faces significant challenges, but each also presents an opportunity to lead with purpose. Whether it’s reforming property taxes, ensuring access to healthcare, or responsibly managing the state’s surplus, the people of Montana deserve thoughtful solutions, not political theatrics. The path forward won’t be easy, but the messes in front of us can and must be cleaned up. It’s time for legislators to roll up their sleeves, work together, and tackle the issues that matter most to the Montanans we serve.

Courtenay Sprunger is a Republican state representative from Kalispell.