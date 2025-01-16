What Will They Do?

The 69th Montana Legislature is now in session and lawmakers have a long to-do list and not a lot of time to accomplish their tasks. How will this session compare to the last session, two years ago, when meaningful work was tossed aside in favor of cultural politics and a Republican Supermajority bluster? Montanans, faced with a myriad of challenges including skyrocketing cost of living expenses, including a nearly 21% increase in property taxes, can’t afford to have their elected officials squabble over who uses what bathroom or who isn’t partisan enough. What our state needs is a governing body to focus on the aspects that governments do best: tackle complicated problems that need a multifaceted approach, like funding public education and educators so Montana doesn’t dwell in last place for teacher pay and solve major infrastructure projects like ridding our schools of lead in drinking water and addressing last June’s St. Mary River siphon failure.

Throughout the election cycle, candidates touted protecting our “Montana way of life” and now it’s time those promises come due. Unfortunately, that phrase, which appeals to voters, seems to only benefit our 21st century version of copper kings instead of the non-ultra wealthy citizens. Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Gianforte outlined his priorities for his second term in the State of the State address, which includes solving the property tax burden and investing in education. While I may not always agree with the governor on his politics, many of his priorities are my own. I want the state to fix the property tax burden, reinvest in education and infrastructure projects, and look for innovative ways to broaden Montana’s energy sector, including clean technologies. The governor might be hesitant to use the word climate, which appears to be a boogeyman word for conservatives even though they know our planet is in a pollution-caused crisis, but partisan politics won’t serve any of us if we continue to operate as if the world isn’t getting hotter, drier, and well, wackier. In a state that is lauded for its abundance of natural resources and constitutionally enshrines a clean and healthy environment, our elected officials should know by now that our economic livelihoods and quality of life are intertwined with the landscapes that holds our fields, attracts tourists to our national parks, and raises our kids.

Most of us are likely relieved that our mailboxes are no longer crammed with political fliers, but just because the election cycle ended in November, those who took office still have a duty to keep their constituents informed. I appreciate Kalispell Representative Courtenay Sprunger’s recent guest column in this newspaper, sharing her legislative areas of focus. In addition to listing critical areas for Montana lawmakers to address, including education, property taxes, and Medicaid Renewal, Sprunger wisely reminds both citizens and politicians alike that the state faces many challenges that require leadership, not bluster.

Partisan politics serve no one and it’s beyond time for Montana’s lawmakers to move beyond their hollow and often sanctimonious rhetoric that does little to create solutions. It doesn’t matter where Montanans fall on party lines, we all are working hard to call this place home, raise our children, and sustain a good life. Those efforts will fall apart it this year’s Legislature clings identity politics and forgoes the interests of the people.

What will our leaders do for us in Helena this session?