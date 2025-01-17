Glacier Park to Shuttle Hikers into Many Glacier in 2025

Anticipating the hurdles visitors will need to clear in order to explore one of Glacier National Park’s most popular areas this summer amid a year-long closure in the Swiftcurrent area, including a prohibition on personal vehicles, Superintendent Dave Roemer acknowledged that “2025 will not be an ideal year to plan a visit to the Many Glacier Valley.”

Despite the access challenges the construction closure entails as crews work to replace an outmoded water system and improve one of the park’s roughest roads, Roemer unveiled details Thursday for a temporary shuttle service to ferry hikers to and from the area’s most popular trailheads. Due to extremely limited parking during construction in the Swiftcurrent area, located on the park’s east side, the park will restrict personal vehicle access into Many Glacier and provide a temporary shuttle service for hikers to access both Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent from July 1 to Sept. 21, 2025.

“We chose to keep Many Glacier open during construction, with mitigations, after taking public comment on this project in July 2023,” Roemer said in a Thursday afternoon press release announcing the plans. “There was a lot of support for keeping the valley open and available for hiking, despite the limited parking capacity.”

The hiker shuttle service will be available to around 120 groups per day, limited by parking, and only available to reserve on short notice, either one week before or the night before at 7 p.m., Roemer said.

Construction began in the fall of 2024 and will continue through mid-May 2026. The project will replace the water system at the Swiftcurrent developed area, providing needed infrastructure upgrades to a system originally installed in the 1960s. The project will also rehabilitate the road, including pavement and drainage improvements, between the Many Glacier Hotel intersection and the Swiftcurrent developed area, and address parking concerns and pedestrian safety. The construction area is closed to vehicles, bikes, and foot traffic. As a result of the construction, about half of the parking in the Many Glacier Valley will not be available.

“We are providing this shuttle option to maximize opportunities for hikers, within the parking constraints, while we complete the construction projects,” said Roemer, adding that “we will have those projects complete, with new formalized parking, in 2026.”

Visitors will be able to access the temporary hiker shuttle service through a ticket purchased on Recreation.gov, the park’s online reservation portal. While the tickets for the shuttle service are separate from the vehicle reservation system the park has been piloting since 2021, visitors will purchase the shuttle tickets using the same online platform, intended as a temporary solution for day hikers to access Many Glacier Valley during construction.

There will be no general public entrance into Many Glacier between July 1 and Sept. 21, 2025, without a shuttle ticket, or commercial service or lodging reservation. A gate will be in use at the fee booth to restrict overnight access and limit parking in the valley to reservation holders.

A map of the closure areas in the Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent valleys of Glacier National Park. Courtesy NPS

In 2025, the Many Glacier Hotel, Swan Mountain Outfitters and Glacier Park Boat Company will operate as usual. Visitors with a lodging reservation will be provided access details with their lodging reservation confirmation. Visitors with horseback and boating reservations can drive into the valley by showing their reservation confirmation at the park entrance during hours when the entrance is staffed. The only parking available during the closure will be at Many Glacier Hotel, and will be set aside for visitors with lodging, horseback riding and boating reservations between July 1 and Sept. 21, 2025.

To use the hiker shuttle service, hikers will need to obtain one shuttle ticket from Recreation.gov for their party to board the shuttle. Hikers with a shuttle ticket will park at one of several designated pull-outs, transformed into temporary parking lots, along the Many Glacier Road. Hikers will board the shuttle from their parking location for a 15-to-30-minute ride to Many Glacier Hotel.

A valid park entry pass is also required for each party boarding the shuttle. These passes could include any of the following: a $35 vehicle entrance pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass. Shuttles will stop near the Many Glacier entrance station where park entry passes will be validated prior to entry.

Access to all trails will begin at the Many Glacier Hotel upper parking lot, with maps and signs indicating detours around the construction zone. Hikers should be aware that detours may add up to an extra mile each way to hiking distances, officials said in the release.

Shuttle tickets will be available seven days in advance each morning at 8 a.m., starting on June 24, and at 7 p.m. the night before entry, starting on June 30. Tickets will be limited and determined by shuttle and parking capacity. Time blocks for shuttle boarding and details on the daily shuttle service will be announced in late spring.

Shuttle tickets will be scanned when hikers board the shuttles. Hikers without a shuttle ticket will not be permitted to ride the shuttle. Parking areas will be reserved for ticketed shuttle riders only, and parking will only be allowed at designated parking locations. Only one shuttle ticket is required per vehicle and will admit all members of the party included in the vehicle. No overnight parking will be permitted in the parking areas intended for ticketed shuttle riders.

The park is offering timed shuttle tickets to avoid hikers waiting for long periods of time for the shuttle in the dustiest section of the road.

“Visitors without a shuttle ticket, or commercial service or lodging reservation, are encouraged not to drive into the valley past Babb, since there will be no parking and additional traffic will cause congestion and dust,” the release states.

The Many Glacier Hotel on Swiftcurrent Lake in Glacier National Park on Sept. 13, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

With no available general parking, hiking and biking will not be allowed on the Many Glacier Road between July 1 and Sept. 21.

Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, tribal members will have access to enter Many Glacier Valley during all hours when the entrance is staffed.

Prior to July 1 and after Sept. 21, entrance to Many Glacier is accessible without a shuttle ticket or commercial service or lodging reservation. However, because parking is limited to the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot, capacity will be reached quickly, and daily temporary access restrictions are expected, according to the release.

Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, Many Glacier Campground, and all trailhead parking in the Swiftcurrent area will be closed through mid-May 2026. All waters in the Many Glacier Valley will be closed to private personal watercraft the entire 2025 season.

For more information, see the park’s website. Park officials will announce additional details this spring.

