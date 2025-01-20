During a recent Whitefish Community Development Board meeting, students from Mr. Webb’s A.P. Government class presented solutions to problems facing Whitefish as part of the Vision Whitefish Growth Policy Updates. Their engagement exemplifies how cities should involve the community in growth policy updates.

The students proposed solutions like a Vacancy Tax, policies for walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods, and the hiring of an Equity Officer to ensure more inclusive engagement. While not all of these solutions may be feasible within the Growth Policy Update, they should be considered at the City Council level.

Beyond considering the students’ proposals, I urge our leaders to establish a Youth Advisory Council. This council would provide a formal platform for youth to be heard and ensure their ongoing, meaningful involvement in decision-making processes. A Youth Advisory Council empowers youth to engage and acknowledges the role of future generations in addressing current challenges.

As someone who was in high school during the 2007 Whitefish Growth Policy Update, I wish there had been a platform like a Youth Advisory Council that valued my voice as a student. Youth are not just the future; they are an essential part of today’s community. Their voices matter in shaping policies that will affect their lives for years to come.

By creating a Youth Advisory Council, the City of Whitefish can demonstrate its commitment to genuine youth engagement, ensuring that all young people have a seat at the table in our community’s growth and development.

In addition to Whitefish, I also encourage Kalispell and Columbia Falls City Council also consider creating a Youth Advisory Council to engage the youth of their communities!



Mallory Phillips

Shelter WF