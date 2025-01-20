Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Whitefish

Where: 4695 Star Meadow Rd.

Price: $549,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,554

This Montana retreat is situated on 1.18 acres with a creek winding through the property and features breathtaking mountain and meadow views. The home has a spacious loft and is already plumbed for a second bathroom. It also includes two single-car garages and a wraparound deck. Rise Realty Montana

MLS Number: 30038979

Columbia Falls

Where: 23 Dunwoody Ct.

Price: $549,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,536

This newly constructed home offers single-level living and features three bedrooms and two baths. It also has 1.5-car garage and expansive windows that welcome abundant natural light. The home sits on 0.55 acres and has a large outdoor area for relaxation and leisure. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30034149

Kalispell

Where: 207 Phoenix St.

Price: $550,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,704

This stunning split-level home offers a perfect blend of modern conveniences and comfortable living. It features an open-concept living space, stainless steel appliances, and three spacious bedrooms. Outside is a large deck, a covered hot tub area, and a fenced yard with storage shed and underground sprinklers. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30038768

Lakeside

Where: 240 Blacktail Rd.

Price: $550,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,257

This ranch-style home is in a great location and upgrades include the kitchen, flooring and heat source. It has an attached garage and fenced yard with mature landscaping. The property is just steps away from the Lakeside trail system and Flathead Lake access is just down the road. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30020086

