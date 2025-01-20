fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Week of Jan. 12

By

Sunday, Jan. 12

9:24 a.m. A man was concerned because his son drank some beer he left out.

9:31 a.m. A cleaner accidently set off the alarm because they were not informed it had recently changed when Tester lost the election.

1:04 p.m. Siri mistakenly called 911 instead of the coffee shop.

Monday, Jan. 13

1:37 p.m. A man kept leaving gifts in his ex’s driveway.

6:19 p.m. A child called dispatch hoping to see a fire truck. The child was advised to come to the fire station.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

9:47 a.m. Some dogs were barking.

5:05 p.m. A man was tired of his neighbor burning garbage in the yard.

6:47 p.m. Some kids were throwing snowballs at cars. The kids blamed two teenagers dressed in black for the crimes.

7:43 p.m. A hay bale was in the road.

8:36 p.m. A child called to say, “I wasn’t doing anything.”

Wednesday, Jan. 15

11:24 a.m. A deer was laying in someone’s yard and wasn’t getting up.

2:07 p.m. A caller did not need law enforcement, but mentioned he did a great cover of Bonnie Raitt that can be heard on iTunes.

9:03 p.m. A group of juveniles were playing ding dong ditch at an apartment complex before decapitating a snowman with a sledgehammer.

Thursday, Jan. 16

6:39 p.m. Some teens were doing burnouts at the mall.

Friday, Jan. 17

10:53 a.m. A small Aussie with bulgy eyes and a pink scarf was on the loose.

4:18 p.m. Someone threw dog poop at their neighbor’s door.

9:47 p.m. A parent saw evidence of their underage son partying via Snapchat.

10:30 p.m. A man wearing a dark hoodie was playing ding-dong ditch.

Saturday, Jan. 18

12:30 a.m. People in an apartment unit sounded drunk, were “hysterically laughing,” and being “rowdy.”

1:35 p.m. A bunch of people were fighting at the bar.

