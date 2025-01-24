fbpx
Lifestyle

The Stylish Majesty of a Winter’s Morn

Light up the dark winter months with unique styles from local vintage stores

By Chelsea Martini
Photo by Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Styling: Chelsea Martini

Photography: Hunter D’Antuono

Models: Mitch Collard

Location: Somers

What he’s wearing

Camo Fur Coat

$1,100

Wilderness Outpost

Greenough  

Black Cowboy Boots

$269

Boot Barn

Kalispell

Chubbies Camo Shorts

$69.50

Scheels

Missoula

Crown Cap

$64.99

Murdochs

Kalispell

Photo by Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Details

Glass Christmas Lights

$4.99

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Crystal Glasses

$3.99/ea

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Tinsel

$1.99

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Masking Tape

$2.99

Walmart

Kalispell

Silver Tray

$9.99

Flathead Industries

Kalispell

Glass Christmas Ornaments

$4.99/box

Flathead Industries

Kalispell

Shortbread Cookies

$9.99

Rosauers

Kalispell

Darigold Eggnog

$7.99

Rosauers

Kalispell

