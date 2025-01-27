Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 395 Hodgson Rd.
Price: $750,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,923
This 1.73-acre property offers an ideal setup for someone looking to combine living and business opportunities in a prime location with breathtaking scenery. The primary home has ample space to live comfortably. The property also includes a tiny house, oversized three-car garage, and an unfinished apartment. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
MLS Number: 30038847
Whitefish
Where: 215 Boulders Rd.
Price: $750,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 869
This home located in The Quarry is zoned for short-term rentals and is near Whitefish Mountain Resort. It features main-level living with a cozy bedroom, bathroom, and open-concept area with a fireplace and kitchen. There is also a lofted bedroom upstairs with private upper deck. RE/MAX Whitefish
MLS Number: 30036545
Somers
Where: 1147 Mackinaw Lp.
Price: $732,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,084
This custom ranch-style home offers a spacious open layout with a stunning kitchen equipped with an oversized granite island, double ovens and walk-in pantry. The master suite has dual sinks, a soaking tub and walk-in closet. The home also has a large laundry room and heated garage. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30036900
Bigfork
Where: 255 Crestview Dr.
Price: $749,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,831
This home is in a private location just minutes from Flathead Lake. It features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, wood flooring and granite counters. The home sits on a large corner lot that is beautifully landscaped with mature trees, fenced backyard, deck and underground sprinklers. Western Brokers
MLS Number: 30038694
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].