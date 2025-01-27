Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 395 Hodgson Rd.

Price: $750,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,923

This 1.73-acre property offers an ideal setup for someone looking to combine living and business opportunities in a prime location with breathtaking scenery. The primary home has ample space to live comfortably. The property also includes a tiny house, oversized three-car garage, and an unfinished apartment. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30038847

Whitefish

Where: 215 Boulders Rd.

Price: $750,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 869

This home located in The Quarry is zoned for short-term rentals and is near Whitefish Mountain Resort. It features main-level living with a cozy bedroom, bathroom, and open-concept area with a fireplace and kitchen. There is also a lofted bedroom upstairs with private upper deck. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30036545

Somers

Where: 1147 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $732,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,084

This custom ranch-style home offers a spacious open layout with a stunning kitchen equipped with an oversized granite island, double ovens and walk-in pantry. The master suite has dual sinks, a soaking tub and walk-in closet. The home also has a large laundry room and heated garage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30036900

Bigfork

Where: 255 Crestview Dr.

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,831

This home is in a private location just minutes from Flathead Lake. It features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, wood flooring and granite counters. The home sits on a large corner lot that is beautifully landscaped with mature trees, fenced backyard, deck and underground sprinklers. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30038694

