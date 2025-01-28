Paving the Way for a Stronger Future

Montana is at a crossroads. Our breathtaking landscapes and wide-open spaces define who we are, but without smart planning, rapid growth and outdated policies could jeopardize the very qualities that make our state special. Senate Bill 121, which I’m proudly sponsoring, updates Montana’s Land Use and Planning Act to reflect modern realities and challenges.

This bill builds on legislation passed last session as part of the Montana Miracle – a series of transformative pro-housing policies that have positioned our state as a leader in responsible governance and economic growth. I promised to address challenges that arose during implementation, and this legislation fulfills that promise by refining our land use policies to ensure they work for all Montanans.

For too long, Montana’s outdated land use laws have caused confusion for local governments, developers, and property owners. This legislation clarifies those laws, making local decisions on development more direct and consistent. It empowers Montana communities to shape their future by giving local leaders tools to address growth on their terms. By empowering local governments’ participation in planning commissions, it ensures decisions reflect community needs while preserving autonomy and encouraging responsible development.

Public involvement is also a key focus. The legislation improves transparency by requiring enhanced public notice and public hearings for planning appeals. Montanans deserve a say in shaping their communities, and these measures ensure decision-making remains open to the people.

Another important update requires coordination between cities and counties before cities enforce zoning outside their boundaries. This measure ensures that city zoning outside municipal limits respects the county’s authority, preventing overreach. By clearly defining when and how cities can regulate land use beyond their boundaries, the bill strengthens accountability and creates a framework for managing growth.

This legislation is not just an update; it is a promise fulfilled. Without action, Montana risks falling behind in addressing housing shortages, infrastructure challenges, and unchecked sprawl—the very issues the Montana Miracle aimed to overcome.

SB 121 modernizes the Land Use and Planning Act so Montana can remain a place where families thrive, communities continue to grow responsibly, and our treasured spaces endure for generations.

Senator Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus, is the chair of the Senate Local Government Committee in the Montana Legislature