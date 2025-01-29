Childcare in 2025

Even as Childcare Providers Expand, High Costs and Workforce Recruitment Remain Problematic

Industry leaders are working to expand access to childcare and brainstorm ways to accommodate the workforce in Flathead County, where currently about 30% of its childcare demand is met

Following years of increased demand for childcare at The Birds Nest in Kalispell, owner Corinne Kuntz has been determined to accommodate parents in the growing Flathead Valley after the pandemic exposed weaknesses and dysfunction in the industry. To meet the needs of local families, she recently broke ground on a 14,000-square-foot facility that will provide care for 120 kids and is slated for completion by the end of the year.

Read the rest of the story here.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (Jan. 28)

Hawaii (highest) – $4.53/gal | Mississippi (lowest) – $2.64/gal | Montana – $2.94/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (December)

Departures 2024 30,345 | 2023 25,633 Arrivals 2024 35,716 | 2023 28,624

Unemployment Rates (December)

U.S. 4.1% | Montana 3.1% | Flathead County 3.7%

Flathead County Residential Sales (December)

2024 90 | 2023 96 | 2022 91 | 2021 189

When is a Good Time for Roth Conversion?

You could lower your tax bill in any given year by stretching out your Roth IRA conversions over several years

In life, you often get second chances — and the same is true with investing. To illustrate: You might not have been able to contribute to a Roth IRA during your working years due to your income level, but you may get that opportunity as you near retirement, or even when you are retired — through a Roth conversion.

Read the rest of the column here.