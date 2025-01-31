Daines and Sheehy Throw Our Armed Forces Under the Bus

To counter risk from adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and proxies such as the Houthis and Hamas, we maintain the Department of Defense. The DOD includes the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. A cabinet-level Secretary of Defense oversees the DOD, its $900 billion military budget, 3 million people in uniform, and our military response to crises all over the world.

Four-Star U.S. Army General, Lloyd Austin, has been Secretary of Defense for the past four years. Raised in rural Georgia, he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1975. In a 41-year career in the U.S. Army, he rose through the ranks ultimately commanding troops at the battalion, brigade, division and corps levels. He won a Silver Star for his leadership with the 3rd Infantry Division when the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003 and later commanded the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan. In 2010, he was appointed commanding general of the U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. After a tour as the Army’s Vice Chief of Staff, he became commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commanding all military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia. He was the first African American to serve as Secretary of Defense. Austin brought to the DOD four decades of military experience including extensive combat high commands in international theaters, a reputation for good judgment, intelligence, competence and credibility. As Secretary of Defense, he was a major figure in international relations respected by allies and adversaries. He is a battle-hardened military leader who American troops and citizens could look at with pride and a sense of personal security.

A cadre of generals and admirals like Austin lead our armed forces. They are highly experienced, no-nonsense, battle-hardened leaders who have devoted their lives to the safety and security of the American people and the military forces who protect them.

But, Trump nominated Pete Hegseth, a weekend Fox News co-host to be Secretary of Defense. Hegseth has a dark history of alcohol abuse, uninformed opinions about military combat and a penchant for picking on those he considers vulnerable: Women for example. Trump intended Hegseth’s appointment to be a slap in the face to the DOD and its armed forces, because, in the past, General Mark Milley (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs), General Jim Mattis (Trump’s Defense Secretary), and General John Kelly (Trumps Chief of Staff) have offended Trump by standing up to him.

Our Senators, Daines and Sheehy know that Hegseth is comically unqualified to be Secretary of Defense and that this clown car nomination is a farce and insult to the armed forces. Either of their votes could have prevented Hegseth’s confirmation. Nevertheless, in a display of utter cowardice, Daines and Sheehy voted to confirm Hegseth. They are afraid that to do otherwise would anger Trump who would run someone against them in their next election with Musk funding their opponent. Doing the right thing went out the window. Sheehy’s hypocritical vote is particularly galling given his endless campaign TV ads touting his military service. He and Daines have thrown our armed forces under the bus to make sure they can cling to power. What cowards!

Greg Munro of Missoula is a retired law professor and trial lawyer. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1971 where he was a platoon leader in an Air Defense Artillery Unit overlooking the DMZ.