Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Kalispell

Where: 281 Soaring Pines Tr.

Price: $895,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,430

This stunning single-level home is perfectly situated on a half-acre lot in the heart of the Flathead Valley. It features an open floor plan, spacious great room, and kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Savor the outdoors from the covered deck overlooking a fully fenced backyard. Big Sky Properties of Montana

MLS Number: 30039120

Columbia Falls

Where: 141 Bench Run

Price: $874,999

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,887

This spacious new home is designed for mountain-modern living and is nestled on a 0.49-acre lot. It features impeccable craftsmanship, a thoughtfully designed floor plan, and high-quality finishes throughout. The property offers ample room for outdoor enjoyment and is conveniently located near Glacier National Park. America’s 1st Choice Realty

MLS Number: 30036637

Kalispell

Where: 188 River View Dr.

Price: $897,000

What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 3,525

This distinctly designed home features vaulted ceilings and expansive windows that flood the space with natural light. It has a formal dining room and chef’s kitchen with a massive island and freshly painted cabinets. The property also has a deck and fenced yard with fruit-bearing plum and apple trees. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Bigfork

MLS Number: 30038226

Whitefish

Where: 302 Wisconsin Ave.

Price: $899,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,472

This updated home sits on a corner lot in a prime location close to everything Whitefish has to offer. Updates include interior and exterior paint, a renovated kitchen and bathroom, and added lighting and fixtures throughout. It also has a large unfinished basement and one-car garage. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30039309

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].